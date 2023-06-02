French Open 2023: "I want to win 25 Grand Slams," says Russian 16-year-old prodigy Mirra Andreeva

“I know that (Novak) Djokovic, he did 22 Grand Slams or 23, so I want to go until 25, if it will be possible. I don't know. But I will just play. For now my goal is to win match by match, to win the next match,” Mirra Andreeva mentioned.

Russian teenage star Mirra Andreeva has asserted that she wants to emulate Novak Djokovic and win 25 Grand Slams after progressing to the third round of the French Open 2023 as she defeated French 20-year-old Diane Parry 6-1, 6-2 on Thursday.

“I know that (Novak) Djokovic, he did 22 Grand Slams or 23, so I want to go until 25, if it will be possible. I don't know. But I will just play. For now my goal is to win match by match, to win the next match,” Andreeva mentioned.

“As my coach says, to not be like diva, (I) like to stay humble all the time. Even though I don't think that I have a lot of success now, you know. I didn't win any tournaments. I just play. It's the third round of Roland-Garros I will play,” she added, reiterating that she would be taking it one game at a time now.