French Open 2023: Here’s when and where to watch it live in India

French Open 2023: Though defending champion Rafael Nadal will be missing out this year, fellow Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz, the world No. 1, may well make up for his absence. Read for all details as the first round swings into action.

The 2023 French Open has just got under way from yesterday, May 28, with tennis fans eager to catch the action in this year’s second Grand Slam event. Tennis fans in India can choose from various channels to watch the 2023 French Open live as multiple channels will be telecasting the event.

The French Open will go on till June 11 at the iconic Roland Garros Stadium, in Paris.

This year, the biggest French Open headline was actually a huge let down — defending champion Rafael Nadal who is often referred as the ‘King of Clay,’ missing the tournament due to an injury. This has made returning champions Novak Djokovic and Iga Swiatek, along with rising star Carlos Alcaraz, among the favourites to claim the title.

Where and how to watch the French Open 2023 live in India?

Tennis fans in India can watch the live coverage of French Open 2023 on Sony Sports Ten 5, Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi), Sony Sports Ten 2 (English), and Sony Sports Ten 4 (Tamil and Telugu).

The main draw matches will begin at 2.30 pm IST and the final, slated for June 11, will start at 6.30 pm IST.

Live streaming

Viewers in India will also have the option to catch the live-streaming of the tournament on Sony LIV. The annual subscription of the platform is available for Rs 999.

This year’s favourites

Since defending champion Rafael Nadal withdrew from the tournament, fellow Spaniard, Carlos Alcaraz, who is currently world number 1, is the top seed in the men's draw.

Others in the run to claim the title are world number 2 Daniil Medvedev, number 3 Novak Djokovic and number 4 Casper Rudd.

For the women's draw, Iga Swiatek is the top seed, ahead of world number 2 Aryna Sabalenka, number 3 Jessica Pegula and number 4 Elena Rybakina.

Indians at French Open 2023

From India, only Ankita Raina, the Asian Games bronze medallist, made it to the qualifiers in the singles category. However, she was eliminated in the second qualifying round.

Rohan Bopanna, who is currently world No 9 in doubles rankings, will partner with Australian Matthew Ebden to compete in the men’s doubles. Yuki Bhambri and Saketh Myneni will compete in the same category.