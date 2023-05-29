French Open 2023: Here’s when and where to watch it live in India

French Open 2023: Though defending champion Rafael Nadal will be missing out this year, fellow Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz, the world No. 1, may well make up for his absence. Read for all details as the first round swings into action.

The 2023 French Open has just got under way from yesterday, May 28, with tennis fans eager to catch the action in this year’s second Grand Slam event. Tennis fans in India can choose from various channels to watch the 2023 French Open live as multiple channels will be telecasting the event.

The French Open will go on till June 11 at the iconic Roland Garros Stadium, in Paris.