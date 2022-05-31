French Open 2022: Rohan Bopanna reaches a Grand Slam semi-final after 7 years

Indian tennis star Rohan Bopanna and his men's doubles partner Dutch Matwe Middelkoop continued their sensational run in French Open 2022 as the pair knocked out the Finnish-British pairing of Harri Heliovaara and Lloyd Glasspool in the men's doubles quarterfinal and go through to the semifinals.

42-year-old Bopanna has reached his first Grand Slam semifinal in seven years. The last time he reached the semi-final stage of a Grand Slam was in the 2015 Wimbledon Championships when he had teamed up with Romania's Florin Mergea and lost in a gruelling five-setter to Jean-Julien Rojer and Horia Tecau.

Seeded 16th in the tournament Bopanna and Middelkoop took a little over two hours to knock out Heliovaara and Glasspool in straight sets as they won the scoreline read 4-6 6-4 7-6.

Bopanna and Middelkoop and now poised to face the 12th seed pair of Jean-Julien Rojer and Marcelo Arevalo in the semifinals.

This is the first time that both Bopanna and Middelkoop have reached this far at Roland Garros. Bopanna, who is ranked 27 in the world, has reached the quarterfinals of the French Open in 2021, 2018, 2016 and 2011. His partner, Middelkoop, ranked 39, only managed to reach the third round in 2021.

Here are Bopanna's three most significant runs in Grand Slams

Mixed Doubles Champion 2017 French Open

Canadian Gabriela Dabrowski and Indian partner Rohan Bopanna win the mixed doubles title at the French Open (Image: AP)

Bopanna's hit the peak in his Grand Slam career when he clinched the mixed double title at the 2017 French Open with his partner Gabriela Dabrowski.

Two tennis starts were carrying the Indian flag in the mixed doubles competition of the 2017 French Open. While Bopanna had paired with Dabrowski, Sania Mirza was playing alongside Ivan Dodig.

The Mirza-Dodig pair were seeded second and Bopanna-Dabrowski pair was seeded seventh.

The two pairs came head-to-head in the quarterfinals stage. Bopanna-Dabrowski outsmarted Mirza-Dodig 6-3 6-4 to qualify for the semis.

In the semifinals, Bopanna and Dabrowski defeated the French-Czech pair of Édouard Roger-Vasselin and Andrea Hlaváčková to qualify for the title round.

In the final, Bopanna and Dabrowski came up against the unseeded pair of Anna-Lena Grönefeld and Robert Farah. The Indian and her Candian counterpart won the final in three sets registering a scoreline of 2-6 6-2 12-10 to win the mixed doubles title.

Mixed Doubles Finals 2018 Australian Open

Tímea Babos and Rohan Bopanna Australian Open (Image: Reuters)

For the 2018 Australian Open mixed doubles competition, Bopanna paired with Hungary's Tímea Babos. The pair was seeded fifth. Bopanna was the only Indian in the competition.

Bopanna and Babos went all the way to the final where they met Mate Pavić and Gabriela Dabrowski. Pavić and Dabrowski proved to be too good for Bopanna and Babos as they won the match 2-6 6-4 11-9. Bopanna lost to Dabrowski with whom he had won the French Open a year earlier.

Men's Doubles Finals 2010 US Open

Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi and Rohan Bopanna US Open (Image: Reuters)

The Indian and Pakistan pair of Rohan Bopanna and Aisam-Ul-Haq Qureshi, also popularly known as 'Indo-Pak Express', had a sensational run in the 2010 US Open when they reached the final of the men's doubles.

There were two other Indians who were in the fray in the men's doubles. Leander Pace had teamed up with Czech tennis player Lukáš Dlouhý and their pairing was seeded third. The fourth seed comprised of Indo-Belarusian pair of Mahesh Bhupathi and Max Mirnyi.

While Pace-Dlouhý pair exited the tournament in the first round, Bhupathi and Mirnyi lost their second-round match.

Bopanna and Qureshi were seeded 16th and they defied expectations as they qualified for the finals. Unfortunately, that is the best they could do as their opponents in the final was the legendary pair of the Bryan brothers. Bob Bryan and Mike Bryan defeated Rohan Bopanna and Aisam-Ul-Haq Qureshi 7-6 7-6 in straight sets to win the men's doubles US Open.