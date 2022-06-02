Cross
By Prakhar Sachdeo
One of the two semifinals of men's singles of 2022 French Open will pit 13-time Roland Garros champion Rafael Nadal against Alexander Zverev. While Nadal is aiming to extend his record grand slam titles to 22, Zverev is itching for his first-ever grand slam title. The road ahead for Zverev won't be easy as Nadal has been defeated only on three occasions and by two men on the red clay of French Open.

French Open 2022 Rafael Nadal vs Alexander Zverev: Road to semis, preview and head to head record
World no.5 and 13-time French Open champion Rafael Nadal is just two matches short from clinching his 22nd Grand Slam title. Nadal will be high on confidence after he defeated rival World no.1 and defending French Open champion Novak Djokovic in the men's singles quarterfinals of Roland Garros. In a titanic clash that lasted for over four hours, Nadal outsmarted Djokovic 6-2 4-6 6-2 7-6. The win paved way for Nadal to play his 15th semifinal match at the French Open. It was at this stage last year that Nadal was defeated by Djokovic before Djokovic went on to win the final and claim his second French Open title.
This time around, Nadal would be facing World No.3 Alexander Zverev in the semifinal. Zverev himself heads into in the fixture on the back of an impressive win over teenage sensation Carlos Alcaraz. 25-year-old Zverev took four sets to defeat Alcaraz as the final score read 6-4 6-4 4-6 7-6. Zverev's best run at the French Open has been until the semifinals which he achieved last year. The tall German is eyeing his first Grand Slam title but before that Zverev has to do the unthinkable of defeating Nadal on the red clay of French Open. Nadal has been defeated at French Open only three times by two different men.
Nadal vs Zverev Head to Head
Matches played: 9
Nadal's wins: 6
Zverev wins: 3
Nadal vs Zverev Head to Head on clay
Matches played: 5
Nadal's wins: 4
Zvere's wins: 1
Nadal vs Zverev Head to Head at French Open
This is the first time that Nadal and Zverev will be on the opposite side of the net in a French Open men's singles match.
