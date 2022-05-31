French Open 2022 Men's Quarterfinals: It's Djokovic vs Nadal; Zverev vs Alcaraz; Ruud vs Rune, and Cilic vs Rublev

The quarterfinals of the men's singles at the 2022 French Open get underway on May 31. The Novak Djokovic-Rafael Nadal rivalry will grab the limelight, but there are a few other surprising matches to look forward to. Check out the eight tennis stars who have qualified for the quarterfinal stage of the 2022 French Open. (Image: Reuters) The quarterfinals of the men's singles at the 2022 French Open get underway on May 31. The Novak Djokovic-Rafael Nadal rivalry will grab the limelight, but there are a few other surprising matches to look forward to. Check out the eight tennis stars who have qualified for the quarterfinal stage of the 2022 French Open. (Image: Reuters)

Novak Djokovic |

The Serbian great is the World No 1 and the defending champion at the French Open. He is also the number one seeded player in the tournament. On his way to the quarterfinal of the French Open, he has defeated Yoshihito Nishioka, Alex Molcan, Aljaz Bedene and Diego Schwartzman. Djokovic has won the Frech Open twice before in 2016 and 2021. Djokovic will be taking on Rafael Nadal. (Image: Reuters)

Rafael Nadal | Squaring off against Novak Djokovic is Nadal, who is ranked fifth in the world and is seeded fifth. On his way to the quarterfinal, Nadal has defeated Jordon Thompson, Corentin Moutet, Botic Van De Zandschulp and Felix Auger-Aliassime. Nadal will be looking to defeat Djokovic to avenge the loss at the semifinal stage of the 2021 French Open. (Image: Reuters) Squaring off against Novak Djokovic is Nadal, who is ranked fifth in the world and is seeded fifth. On his way to the quarterfinal, Nadal has defeated Jordon Thompson, Corentin Moutet, Botic Van De Zandschulp and Felix Auger-Aliassime. Nadal will be looking to defeat Djokovic to avenge the loss at the semifinal stage of the 2021 French Open. (Image: Reuters)

Alexander Zverev | The German tennis star is featuring in his sixth Roland Garros. He reached the semifinal of the 2021 French Open where he lost to Stefanos Tsitsipas. To reach the quarterfinal stage Zverev has defeated Sebastian Ofne, Sebastian Baez, Brandon Nakashima and Bernabe Zapata Miralles. In his quarterfinal match, Zverev will be facing Carlos Alcaraz. (Image: Reuters) The German tennis star is featuring in his sixth Roland Garros. He reached the semifinal of the 2021 French Open where he lost to Stefanos Tsitsipas. To reach the quarterfinal stage Zverev has defeated Sebastian Ofne, Sebastian Baez, Brandon Nakashima and Bernabe Zapata Miralles. In his quarterfinal match, Zverev will be facing Carlos Alcaraz. (Image: Reuters)

Carlos Alcaraz | Teenage sensation Alcaraz has risen to become world number six since he started playing professional tennis in 2018. This is his second appearance at Roland Garros. Last year he reached the third round of the French Open. On his way to the quarterfinals, the Spaniard has defeated Juan Ignacio Londero, Albert Ramos-Vinolas, Sebastian Korda and Karen Khachanov. (Image: Reuters) Teenage sensation Alcaraz has risen to become world number six since he started playing professional tennis in 2018. This is his second appearance at Roland Garros. Last year he reached the third round of the French Open. On his way to the quarterfinals, the Spaniard has defeated Juan Ignacio Londero, Albert Ramos-Vinolas, Sebastian Korda and Karen Khachanov. (Image: Reuters)

Casper Ruud | Norway's Casper Ruud is the eight ranked men's singles player in the world. The 23-year-old is playing in his fifth French Open. His best run at the Roland Garros has been until the third round which he managed in the 2019, 2020 and 2021 editions of the tournament. To reach his first French Open quarterfinal Ruud has defeated Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, Emil Ruusuvuori, Lorenzo Sonego and Hubert Hurkacz. In the quarterfinal Ruud will be facing Holger Rune. (Image: Reuters) Norway's Casper Ruud is the eight ranked men's singles player in the world. The 23-year-old is playing in his fifth French Open. His best run at the Roland Garros has been until the third round which he managed in the 2019, 2020 and 2021 editions of the tournament. To reach his first French Open quarterfinal Ruud has defeated Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, Emil Ruusuvuori, Lorenzo Sonego and Hubert Hurkacz. In the quarterfinal Ruud will be facing Holger Rune. (Image: Reuters)

Holger Rune | Denmark's Holger Rune is the lowest-ranked player to reach this year's quarterfinals. He is ranked 40th in the world. This is his first Roland Garros appearance. His best run in Grand Slam was in the 2021 US Open when he exited the Slam in losing his first-round match. Rune's surprising run at the 2022 French Open has comprised of wins over Denis Shapovalov, Henri Laaksonen, Hugo Gaston and last year's finalist Stefanos Tsitsipas. (Image: Reuters) Denmark's Holger Rune is the lowest-ranked player to reach this year's quarterfinals. He is ranked 40th in the world. This is his first Roland Garros appearance. His best run in Grand Slam was in the 2021 US Open when he exited the Slam in losing his first-round match. Rune's surprising run at the 2022 French Open has comprised of wins over Denis Shapovalov, Henri Laaksonen, Hugo Gaston and last year's finalist Stefanos Tsitsipas. (Image: Reuters)

Marin Cilic | The 2014 US Open Champion is a French Open veteran as he is appearing at the Roland Garros for the 16th time. Despite his vast French Open experience, Cilic's best run in the Grand Slam has only been until the quarterfinals. Before this year's Quarterfinals Cilic reached the quarterfinals in 2017 and 2018. To reach his third French Open quarterfinal Cilic has defeated Attila Balazs, Marton Fucsovics, Gilles Simon and Daniil Medvedev. Cilic will be facing Andrey Rublev in his quarterfinal tie. (Image: Reuters) The 2014 US Open Champion is a French Open veteran as he is appearing at the Roland Garros for the 16th time. Despite his vast French Open experience, Cilic's best run in the Grand Slam has only been until the quarterfinals. Before this year's Quarterfinals Cilic reached the quarterfinals in 2017 and 2018. To reach his third French Open quarterfinal Cilic has defeated Attila Balazs, Marton Fucsovics, Gilles Simon and Daniil Medvedev. Cilic will be facing Andrey Rublev in his quarterfinal tie. (Image: Reuters)