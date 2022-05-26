French Open 2022: Bopanna-Middelkoop, Sania-Lucie register wins; Ramkumar loses

India's Rohan Bopanna and Sania Mirza notched up contrasting wins along with their respective partners in the men's and women's doubles competitions at the French Open here on Thursday.

While Bopanna and his Dutch partner Matwe Middelkoop marched into the pre-quarterfinals with a straight-set win over Andrey Golubev and Fabrice Martin, Sania combined with Czech Republic's Lucie Hradecka to prevail in three sets over the Italian duo of Jasmine Paolini and Martina Trevisan in their opening round.

Bopanna and Middelkoop won the second round match 6-3 6-4 in one hour and six minutes. Later in the day, Sania and Lucie beat Jasmine and Martina 4-6 6-2 6-1 in an hour and 58-minute clash.

Ramkumar Ramanathan and his American partner Hunter Reese, however, suffered a 3-6 2-6 loss to the sixth-seeded pair of Wesley Koolhof of the Netherlands and Great Britain's Neal Skupski in another second-round men's doubles match. Earlier, the Indo-Dutch combo of Bopanna and Middelkoop, seeded 16th, broke the from Kazakhstan-French pair at 4-4 in the second set and then Middelkoop served out the match at love.

Bopanna's best performance at the clay-court major is the last-eight stage appearance in 2011, 2016, 2018 and 2021.