FIFA World Cup 2022 LIVE updates: Besides Messi and Mbappe, watch out for these jersey numbers at the World Cup final
While Lionel Messi (10) and Kylian Mbappe (10) will no doubt attract most of the attention at the FIFA World Cup 2022 Final, these are the main members of the supporting cast who are set to play a key role in the epic showdown.
FIFA World Cup 2022 Argentina vs France LIVE updates: Key points to how France can win another World Cup title
France is looking to become the first country to successfully defend its World Cup title in 60 years and Didier Deschamps the first coach to guide his team to back-to-back championships since 1938.
Do they have what it takes against Argentina?
Over his decade in charge, Deschamps has proven to be smart and pragmatic and open to tactical changes as the match demands.
At his disposal he has a talented and cohesive squad led by forward Kylian Mbappé, the star of France's World Cup triumph in Russia four years ago.
Here are some keys to repeating that feat at Lusail Stadium on Sunday.
MBAPPE'S SPEED
Mbappé's speed, strength and shooting accuracy are proven threats and have him on track at 23 to one day become the all-time leading scorer at the World Cup. He already has added five goals in Qatar to the four he scored in Russia in 2018.
One of the defining breakout images of Mbappé at that tournament in Russia was the foot race that earned France a penalty against Argentina in the round of 16.
His blistering pace should put Argentina's defense to the test, but he's not the only threat. Center forward Olivier Giroud has overtaken Thierry Henry to become the leading scorer for the French national team. Giroud has scored four goals so far in Qatar.
In the semifinals, Morocco exposed how to exploit France’s left wing and Mbappé’s relative lack of protection for his defense. Argentina has a quick, attack-minded wing back in Nahuel Molina who — if he plays in a similar role to Achraf Hakimi for Morocco — can help target France left back Theo Hernández.
Deschamps reacted on Wednesday by taking off Giroud, sending Mbappé into the middle, and using substitute Marcus Thuram on the left to both attack and protect Hernández. It also eased the burden on the hard-working France midfield led by Antoine Griezmann.
Thuram and Mbappé then combined to create the goal for Randal Kolo Muani in the 2-0 victory over Morocco.
SCORE FIRST
Only once in the past 11 finals has the team that scored first failed to win the trophy. That was France in 2006.
It sounds so simple and it has worked for this generation of Les Bleus in World Cup knockout games.
France has scored first in each of the seven games it played from the round of 16 onward at the past two World Cups.
Croatia, conversely, never scored first in seven games in the same period, and eventually lost to France in the 2018 final and to Argentina in the semifinals on Tuesday.
In fact, only Argentina has led France in those seven games — for a brief period in their epic match in Kazan four years ago.
For nine minutes in the second half, France trailed 2-1 until right back Benjamin Pavard’s slicing shot — picked as goal of the tournament — equalized. France won that game 4-3 after Mbappé also scored twice.
Under Deschamps, France takes the lead and quickly tightens the defense. His team seems never to panic at having to soak up pressure, like in the second half against both England and Morocco.
France had 36% possession in the 2-1 win over England in the quarterfinals and only 34% in the semifinals, according to FIFA statistics.
That 34% figure was the same in the semifinals for Argentina, which was happy to cede the ball to Croatia, then hit hard and fast when space opened.
Argentina has not trailed in Qatar since its opening 2-1 loss to Saudi Arabia.
STAY HEALTHY
Illness is running through the France squad, as it did to Switzerland earlier in Qatar.
The three center backs France rely on — Raphaël Varane, Ibrahima Konaté and Dayot Upamecano — all have been affected this week.
Upamecano seems closest to full recovery and Varane’s status is perhaps the biggest concern as the senior partner to his less experienced teammates.
Konaté was superb against Morocco dealing with the 22 crosses into the penalty area France had to defend.
Argentina, with forwards Lionel Messi and Julián Álvarez leading the attack, prefer to run hard at the opposition defense or cross the ball with low passes into danger areas. France's defense will need clear heads and fast feet.
Against Morocco, goalkeeper Hugo Lloris often sent the ball long, evading the pressing forwards and asking less of his defenders.
FIFA World Cup 2022 LIVE updates: In In footsteps of France's Mbappé, kids and parents dream big
On the football fields where Kylian Mbappé honed the feints, dribbles and shots that all of France hopes to see in the World Cup final, another generation of French kids with big dreams is already hard at work trying to follow in the superstar's footsteps.
On the touchline, coach Rohat Sari looked on approvingly Saturday as his young players rampaged to a 10-0 victory for AS Bondy, the club in the Paris outskirts where Mbappé in his boyhood first discovered his knack and taste for running rings around other players.
Now, with those same skills on his sport's biggest stage, Mbappé not only has a chance on Sunday to emulate Brazilian great Pelé by winning a second World Cup but also to demonstrate how his success is no accident.
Mbappé is the product of a breathtakingly successful system, the latest golden name in a non-stop torrent of top-notch talent constantly being churned out by France, which arguably is outstripping the likes of Brazil, Germany and other powerhouses as a factory of football players.
Since the Cold War ended, no country has had more success in ensuring that one winning generation is then followed by others. France's first World Cup triumph of 1998 — which was also momentous for French football because that was the year Mbappé was born — was followed by its national team reaching the final again in 2006 (lost to Italy), 2018 (won against Croatia) and again now in Qatar.
Although Brazil, Germany and Italy still have more titles overall, making the final for the fourth time in 24 years allows France to lay claim to being the World Cup's top performer of the last three decades, even if it loses to Argentina on Sunday.
Small clubs like AS Bondy, where Mbappé enrolled as a boy and quickly caught attention as a fleet-footed prodigy, are start points on France's football production lines. Just as Mbappé did when he was a youngster, boys following in his wake picture themselves becoming professional footballers — not least because Mbappé and others who wore the club's green jersey are setting the example.
“It motivates me, boosts me, makes me want to work even harder," says Yacine Ngamatah, age 12. He scored four of his team's 10 goals on Saturday against a club from another Paris suburb. The punchy midfielder has already tried out with a professional team, Dijon, which plays in the second tier of the French league.
Because Ngamatah runs and runs, seemingly never tiring, his teammates' nickname for him is N'Golo Kanté, after France's indefatigable midfielder who is sitting out this World Cup after hamstring surgery. Kanté also made his football start in a Paris-region team, Suresnes.
“We have nothing to envy the Brazilians,” says Yacine's father, Eric Ousmane Ngamatah. “There's such a big reservoir of players now in France, especially the Paris region.”
Money or the lack of it is part of the reason. France invests heavily in sports facilities, and there are pitches, parks and playgrounds across the Paris region and beyond, along with plenty of youth coaches and teams.
But as is also true the world over, football is attractive as a cheap pastime for kids from poorer families and as a possible escape route from working-class neighborhoods like Bondy.
So the success of Mbappé and other idols inspires and motivates.
Sari, the coach of the under-13 team, says the club's youngsters try so hard to play like Mbappé that they mimic and quickly master dribbles and feints like his. France defender William Saliba also is Bondy-born and made his start at the club. He, too, has his fans among its youngsters. Saliba has made one appearance for France in Qatar.
“Everyone learns by example,” says Sari, who was born the same year as 23-year-old Mbappé and played against him when they both were boys.
“Our good fortune is that we have examples in the national team.”
Parents say they understand that very few kids make it all the way to the top. But dreams cost nothing.
“When I watch the France team I get all emotional, because I think maybe one day my kid, too, will be with them,” Rabiah Bertrand says. Her son, 12-year-old Ilan, scored from the penalty spot Saturday while she watched shivering on the sidelines through the 8-a-side match played in freezing temperatures.
“They tell themselves that what Kylian can do, they can do,” she adds. “We parents dream, too. Everything is possible in life.”
FIFA World Cup 2022 LIVE updates: Stage set for clash of titans as Argentina take on France in World Cup final
After 63 matches, the World Cup in Qatar comes to a close on Sunday when reigning champions France take on Argentina in a showpiece final at Lusail Stadium with both teams looking to add a third star to their crest.
Croatia edged Morocco 2-1 in Saturday's third-place playoff, an entertaining affair that served as a curtain-raiser to the main event where France stand in the way of Lionel Messi and his last chance of glory.
In the France dugout, coach Didier Deschamps has already taken his place among the sport's greats - as a player and a coach - but can go one step further by becoming the first coach to win back-to-back titles in the post-World War II era.
The last time these two teams met was at the 2018 World Cup where France beat Argentina 4-3 in the last 16, an encounter that was arguably the most entertaining match of the tournament in Russia.
The final will also see a clash of generational stars when 35-year-old Messi, playing in his final World Cup match, faces his 23-year-old Paris St Germain team mate Kylian Mbappe.
Both players have scored five goals at the World Cup and could potentially leave Qatar with three trophies as they also vie for the Golden Boot for the top scorer as well as the Golden Ball for the tournament's best player.
FIFA World Cup 2022 LIVE Updates: Proud Morocco want to build African legacy after World Cup run
Morocco will leave Qatar proud and happy after becoming the first African or Arabic team to reach the last four at a World Cup but they should strive for more in the future, coach Walid Regragui said on Saturday. Morocco were beaten 2-1 by Croatia on Saturday in the third-place playoff, but Regragui lauded his young players saying they did everything he asked of them in the tournament, having beaten elite teams including Belgium, Portugal and Spain on their way to the semi-finals. "We wanted to bring joy to our fans but we're still happy, we're among the four best teams in the world," Regragui told reporters. "We provided everyone with a good show, we never gave up. Congratulations to Croatia, they deserve their third place. We are a young team that is still learning."
FIFA World Cup 2022 Argentina vs France LIVE Updates: Croatia say they're proud of 3rd place
Croatia ended their World Cup campaign with the pride of claiming third place in a 2-1 win against Morocco, which marked the end of a journey but also promised a bright future, coach Zlatko Dalic said on Saturday. Croatia, runners-up in 2018, prevailed with goals by Josko Gvardiol and Mislav Orsic to end their World Cup on a high as Luka Modric possibly bid farewell to the soccer extravaganza. Croatia beat Brazil in the quarter-finals, but for Dalic, Saturday's bronze medal game was the highlight of their tournament. "In any case, the last match we played. If you remember, I had said if we had lost, it would have been a disaster," said Dalic, who paid tribute to former Serbia midfielder Sinisa Mihajlovic after his death on Friday. "It was a difficult, great match. I want to extend my congratulations to Morocco, they put up a great fight until the last minute, despite the fatigue."They can be proud, they remind me of us four years ago. We're among the best teams in the world."Croatia can now look forward to the future with confidence.
FIFA World Cup 2022 Argentina vs France LIVE Updates: Coach Scaloni tight-lipped on Argentina lineup ahead of final
Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni kept his cards close to his chest when quizzed about his likely line-up as he prepares to face holders France in the World Cup final on Sunday. Scaloni was evasive on Saturday when asked if he would deploy a three-man defence as he did for the quarter-final against the Netherlands, to give right full back Nahuel Molina support against France's lightning-fast star player Kylian Mbappe. "We already decided the strategy and we will play in a way in which we think we can hurt our rivals the most and suffer the least," Scaloni told a news conference. "We have our gameplan, we know how to play them and now we just have to execute, and I hope we can play a similar game as we did against the Netherlands in the quarter-finals - but win the match without having to go through the pain of a penalty shoot-out."
FIFA World Cup 2022 Argentina vs France LIVE Updates: FIFA says rainbow items are allowed at World Cup stadiums
One day after Iran and Wales were eliminated at the World Cup, FIFA finally gave a public assurance Wednesday that rainbow items and banners supporting protests in Iran will be allowed into stadiums. Stadium security staff organized by Qatari authorities had seized items with rainbow colors and slogans such as “Women. Life. Freedom” to stop them from getting inside stadiums. In the first week of the tournament, seven European teams including Wales lost the fight to wear multi-colored “One Love” armbands during World Cup matches and some fans complained they weren’t allowed to bring items with rainbow colors, a symbol of LGBTQ rights, into the stadiums of the conservative Islamic emirate. The match between Iran and the United States on Tuesday was charged with emotion among Iranian fans, some of whom had come to Qatar not only to support their team, but the protest movement back home with banners and flags.
FIFA World Cup 2022 LIVE Updates: Klinsmann leads FIFA team analyzing World Cup on the road
The black SUV packed with soccer fans wearing Lionel Messi shirts pulls up alongside a World Cup -branded vehicle, both inching forward in late-night traffic after leaving Argentina’s game against Poland. Two men in the Jeep Wrangler with Bahrain license plates look over, waving and smiling after seeing Messi play in the 2-0 victory but oblivious to the storied occupants in the back seat of the van. Jurgen Klinsmann, Faryd Mondragón and Cha Du-ri. One is a World Cup winner. Together, they were selected for eight World Cup tournaments. Altogether, they made 235 appearances for Germany, Colombia and South Korea. And now they are on the same broadcasting team making rapid-reaction podcasts that break down team tactics and strategy as they drive to the next stadium or back to their hotel in the upscale Pearl district. So fresh is the data-driven analysis, the FIFA vehicle is loaded with microphones primed and recording about 20 minutes after the final whistle at Stadium 974.
FIFA World Cup 2022 LIVE Updates: Messi can break 5 records in the FIFA World Cup 2022 final
The La Albiceleste have come a long way in the tournament since the shocking loss against Saudi Arabia in their tournament opener and captain Leo Messi has played a prominent role in the Argentian team bouncing back from the shock defeat. Now, Messi will play his second World Cup final on Sunday with a chance to lift the sport's most coveted trophy. He has already confirmed that Sunday's final at the Lusial Stadium will be his last World Cup game. Although Messi has many footballing records to his name, Sunday's final gives the little magician a chance to win the World Cup trophy and break five more before signing off from the World Cup stage. Below are 5 records that Messi can break in the World Cup 2022 final against France
FIFA World Cup 2022 LIVE Updates: Arsène Wenger knocks teams protesting at World Cup
FIFA official Arsène Wenger took a shot at World Cup teams who tried to make political statements in Qatar, saying Sunday they lacked focus for their first games.Wenger said teams who had a good opening game were mentally ready to focus on the competition and "not on political demonstration.” The former Arsenal manager did not specify which teams he was talking about while speaking during an analysis of group games at a FIFA-hosted media event as Chief of Global Football Development. Denmark and Germany both under-performed in their first games. The Danes drew 0-0 with Tunisia and the Germans lost to Japan 2-1. They were among seven European soccer federations at the World Cup who wanted their captains to wear an armband as part of a Dutch diversity and anti-discrimination campaign to expose the host nation’s poor human rights record. However, Wenger overlooked the part FIFA played in the dispute by avoiding the issue before teams arrived at the World Cup. Then, seemingly under pressure from Qatari authorities, letting it spill into Nov. 21, hours before England and the Netherlands played and won their first games. Hours before those games, FIFA forced a climbdown from the European federations by threatening to ensure England captain Harry Kane and Netherlands counterpart Virgil van Dijk would be shown a yellow card. They would have risked getting a second yellow and being sent off and suspended for the next game.
FIFA World Cup 2022 LIVE Updates: Serbia charged by FIFA for team, fans conduct at World Cup
FIFA brought disciplinary charges against Serbia on Monday for alleged misconduct by players and fans including offensive chants at a World Cup match against Switzerland. Tensions flared in the stands and on the field in a rematch of their stormy game at the 2018 World Cup that revived ethnic Balkan rivalries. Switzerland was captained by Granit Xhaka in Friday's match, and Xherdan Shaqiri scored the opening goal in a 3-2 win that eliminated Serbia. Both Swiss players have ethnic Albanian roots and family ties to Kosovo, which declared independence from Serbia in 2008. Serbia doesn't recognize Kosovo's sovereignty. FIFA didn't specify which incidents at Stadium 974 led to charges relating to “misconduct of players and officials,” discrimination and “misconduct of players and officials.” Anti-Kosovo chants were heard from the section of Serbia fans, who targeted Shaqiri with verbal abuse in the first half.
Several Serbia players in the dugout encroached on the field in the second half when the referee didn't use video review to study a claim for a penalty kick. FIFA, world soccer's governing body, gave no timetable for the disciplinary case. Any punishments could apply when Serbia next plays competitive games in March in a European Championship qualifying group.