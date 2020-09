Four people were arrested for allegedly betting on Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket matches in Nakhasa area in Sambhal, police said on Monday. The four -- identified as Nasim Akhtar, Mohammad Nazim, Aqib and Shakib -- were arrested on Sunday night from a house in Haus Bhadey Sarai, under the limits of the Nakhasa police station, SP Yamuna Prasad .