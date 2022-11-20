Formula One: Max Verstappen wins season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

After edging off Verstappen's teammate Sergio Perez of Mexico to the finish line, Ferrari's Charles Leclerc came in second and concluded the season as overall runner-up.
Dutchman Max Verstappen, the double world champion, won the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix for Red Bull on Sunday to end the Formula One season with a record 15 wins from 22 races.
Also read: FIFA World Cup 2022 opening ceremony LIVE
