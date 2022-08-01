Fernando Alonso to replace Sebastian Vettel next F1 season at Aston Martin

The rumour mills have been buzzing since Sebastian Vettel announced a few days back that he would be retiring at the end of the current Formula One season. Aston Martin has put an end to it today by announcing that two-time world champion, Fernando Alonso, who is currently driving for Alpine F1, will be replacing his rival of many years on a "multi-year contract".

Many drivers were being touted for this spot which suddenly opened up last week after Vettel's announcement . Names of current F1 drivers like Mick Schumacher, Daniel Ricciardo Pierre Gasly and Alonso himself were being speculated highly.

Alonso is widely regarded as one of the best racers in Formula One and has driven for many top teams like Renault (where he won his two World Championships, Mclaren and Ferrari. The Spaniard is known to work closely with his engineers to help develop cars and thus is a good replacement for Vettel who was spearheading Aston Martin's developments.

Driver seats in motorsports' most elite division are difficult to grab as there are only twenty that get to race in a year (two cars per constructor). Some more are contracted as "reserve drivers" and "test drivers" and if they show promise, they mount a challenge to the existing drivers for their seats.

There are many young drivers who have shown promise in Formula 2 and Formula E in the past few years. Alpine has former Formula 2 champion, Oscar Piastri as their reserve driver and he is highly likely that he will get promoted to the vacant position left by Alonso.

(This is a breaking news story and will be updated shortly)