    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homesports News

    Fernando Alonso to replace Sebastian Vettel next F1 season at Aston Martin

    Fernando Alonso to replace Sebastian Vettel next F1 season at Aston Martin

    Profile image
    By Abhishek Jha   IST (Updated)
    Mini

    Aston Martin has put an end to the speculations about who will be replacing four-time F1 world champion, Sebastian Vettel and announced that his long-time rival and two-time world champion, Fernando Alonso, will take his seat.

    Fernando Alonso to replace Sebastian Vettel next F1 season at Aston Martin
    The rumour mills have been buzzing since Sebastian Vettel announced a few days back that he would be retiring at the end of the current Formula One season. Aston Martin has put an end to it today by announcing that two-time world champion, Fernando Alonso, who is currently driving for Alpine F1, will be replacing his rival of many years on a "multi-year contract".
    Many drivers were being touted for this spot which suddenly opened up last week after Vettel's announcement. Names of current F1 drivers like Mick Schumacher, Daniel Ricciardo Pierre Gasly and Alonso himself were being speculated highly.
    Driver seats in motorsports' most elite division are difficult to grab as there are only twenty that get to race in a year (two cars per constructor). Some more are contracted as "reserve drivers" and "test drivers" and if they show promise, they mount a challenge to the existing drivers for their seats.
    There are many young drivers who have shown promise in Formula 2 and Formula E in the past few years. Alpine has former Formula 2 champion, Oscar Piastri as their reserve driver and he is highly likely that he will get promoted to the vacant position left by Alonso.
    (This is a breaking news story and will be updated shortly)
    First Published:  IST
    Tags
    Next Article

    CWG 2022, Day 4, LIVE India updates: Ajay Singh in medal contention in men's 81kg weightlifting final

    next story

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng