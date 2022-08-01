Fernando Alonso to replace Sebastian Vettel next F1 season at Aston Martin

The rumour mills have been buzzing since Sebastian Vettel announced a few days back that he would be retiring at the end of the current Formula One season. Aston Martin has put an end to it today by announcing that two-time world champion, Fernando Alonso, who is currently driving for Alpine F1, will be replacing his rival of many years on a "multi-year contract".

NEWS: @AstonMartinF1 announces Fernando Alonso for 2023.We are delighted to confirm that two-time #F1 World Champion @alo_oficial will join the team from next season on a multi-year contract.Tap below to read more. ⬇️#WeClimbTogether — Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant F1 Team (@AstonMartinF1) August 1, 2022

Many drivers were being touted for this spot which suddenly opened up last week after Vettel's announcement . Names of current F1 drivers like Mick Schumacher, Daniel Ricciardo Pierre Gasly and Alonso himself were being speculated highly.

Driver seats in motorsports' most elite division are difficult to grab as there are only twenty that get to race in a year (two cars per constructor). Some more are contracted as "reserve drivers" and "test drivers" and if they show promise, they mount a challenge to the existing drivers for their seats.

There are many young drivers who have shown promise in Formula 2 and Formula E in the past few years. Alpine has former Formula 2 champion, Oscar Piastri as their reserve driver and he is highly likely that he will get promoted to the vacant position left by Alonso.

(This is a breaking news story and will be updated shortly)