Formula E officials visit Hyderabad to finalise track, others

By PTI

As part of the Formula E event scheduled on February 11 next year, a team of four (Formula E Operation) FEO Officials from London landed here on a three-day visit.

The team which arrived here on Tuesday is for finalisation of Formula E race track and other related activities such as Event Experience /Fan Zone, Commercial overlay elements, VIP experiences, Emotional club among others, an official release said on Wednesday.

The FEO team along with the state government officials and others visited the proposed site for the race at NTR Marg, NTR Memorial and garden, Peoples plaza today and inspected the race track alignment and other related facilities sites such as Paddock, Emotion club, E-Village, etc.

The Formula E (@FIAFormulaE) 4 member team, led by event director Marco G on a three days visit to #Hyderabad, inspected the proposed track & had detailed meeting regarding the arrangements. Works on all aspects in full swing @KTRTRS pic.twitter.com/saT4a9S64V — Arvind Kumar (@arvindkumar_ias) September 28, 2022

The state government officials assured the team that all the works related to the Formula E event will be completed timely.

The Hyderabad track will be a street race track and is tentatively 2.5 km long, according to an earlier official release.

"Formula-E car on display at the TankBund this evening. About 10,000 people have already seen and it’s still continuing … kids are most excited," Arvind Kumar, Telangana Special Chief Secretary, Urban development tweeted on Sunday.

