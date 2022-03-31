0

Formula 1: Sebastian Vettel fit to race in Australia after COVID-19 absence

IST (Published)
Fellow German Nico Hulkenberg stood in for the four-time world champion at the Bahrain opener and in Saudi Arabia last weekend alongside Canadian regular Lance Stroll.

Formula 1: Sebastian Vettel fit to race in Australia after COVID-19 absence
Sebastian Vettel will race for Aston Martin in Australia next week after missing the first two Grand Prixs of the season due to COVID-19, the Formula One team said on Thursday.
Aston Martin is yet to score a point in 2022, with Williams the only other team to have drawn a blank in both races.
"We are pleased to confirm that Sebastian Vettel is now fit to race and will therefore line up alongside @lance_stroll in Melbourne to kick off his 2022 @F1 season," Aston Martin said on Twitter.
