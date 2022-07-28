Four-time Formula 1 world champion Sebastian Vettel joins Instagram to announce retirement

Four-time Formula One champion Sebastian Vettel says he will retire at the end of the season. The Aston Martin driver who joined Instagram just today put out his first video announcing this decision.

Seb, as he is lovingly called on the Formula 1 circuit, won the championship four times in a row between 2010 to 2013 when he was racing for Red Bull. The German made his debut in 2007 and till now has 53 race victories to his name which is the third-highest in the history of the sport behind Lewis Hamilton and Michael Schumacher.

(This is a breaking news story and will be updated shortly)