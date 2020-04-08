Sports
Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix 2020, scheduled to take place June 12-14, has been postponed
Amidst the ongoing global coronavirus outbreak, the organisers of the 2020 Canadian Grand Prix – scheduled for June 12-14 – have announced the postponement of the race.
F1 are working with promoters on a revised 2020 calendar with the actual sequence and schedule dates for races.
All tickets for the Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix 2020 will continue to be valid. As soon as the new date of the Grand Prix is confirmed, all spectators will be informed of the available options.