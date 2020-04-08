  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Sensex opens over 300 points lower, Nifty below 8,700
Asian shares step back, oil rebounds in volatile trade
Oil prices rebound on hopes for output cut deal
Rupee trades 51 paise lower at 76.06/USD
Home Sports
Sports

Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix 2020, scheduled to take place June 12-14, has been postponed

Updated : April 08, 2020 07:44 AM IST

Amidst the ongoing global coronavirus outbreak, the organisers of the 2020 Canadian Grand Prix – scheduled for June 12-14 – have announced the postponement of the race.
F1 are working with promoters on a revised 2020 calendar with the actual sequence and schedule dates for races.
All tickets for the Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix 2020 will continue to be valid. As soon as the new date of the Grand Prix is confirmed, all spectators will be informed of the available options.
Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix 2020, scheduled to take place June 12-14, has been postponed

You May Also Like

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey donates $1 billion to fight against coronavirus

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey donates $1 billion to fight against coronavirus

Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix 2020, scheduled to take place June 12-14, has been postponed

Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix 2020, scheduled to take place June 12-14, has been postponed

Coronavirus cases in Maharashtra crosses 1,000

Coronavirus cases in Maharashtra crosses 1,000

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement