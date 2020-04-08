Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix 2020, scheduled to take place June 12-14, has been postponed

Amidst the ongoing global coronavirus outbreak, the organisers of the 2020 Canadian Grand Prix – scheduled for June 12-14 – have announced the postponement of the race.

F1 are working with promoters on a revised 2020 calendar with the actual sequence and schedule dates for races likely to differ significantly from the original 2020 calendar, said the auto racing website.

The Canadian promoters in a statement said they were “saddened” to have to postpone the race. “This postponement was not a decision that was taken lightly or easily,” the statement read. “Over the past month, we have been in constant communication with Formula 1 and representatives from the city of Montréal, Tourism Montreal and both provincial and federal governments.

All tickets for the Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix 2020 will continue to be valid. As soon as the new date of the Grand Prix is confirmed, all spectators will be informed of the available options.

We have heard the directives issued by public health officials and as a direct result of the COVID-19 pandemic are following the expert guidance provided by the authorities. Our thoughts and most sincere thanks go to the men and women working tirelessly to keep us healthy, safe and fed during these uncertain times, said the statement further.

Francois Dumontier, President and CEO Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix, added: "I am proud to see how such wonderful initiatives and technical advancements stemming from Formula 1 are being applied in a time of crisis. At the moment it is crucial that all of our energies be put together to overcome COVID-19. We will welcome you with open arms t Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve as soon as it is safe to do so."