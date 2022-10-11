Former World Cup winning player Roger Binny set to become next BCCI president

By CNBCTV18.com

Roger Binny, who was a player in India's 1983 World Cup winning squad, is set to become the next BCCI president.

According to sources, the top brass of the BCCI have agreed upon Binny as the potential successor to current president Sourav Ganguly.

All the top BCCI officials are meeting in Mumbai today while the BCCI's Annual General Meeting (AGM) is set to take place on October 18.

The meeting happening today in Mumbai is crucial and only after the meeting will the nominations for the next set of office bearers viz. President, Secretary, Vice-President, Joint Secretary and Treasurer will be filled.

Ganguly was named BCCI president in October 2019 and is now in the race to become the next chairman of the International Cricket Council.

However Ganguly had played down the speculations saying that ICC chairmanship is "not in my hands".

Although BCCI could have a new President soon, the incumbent Secretary, Jay Shah, is likely to retain his post. Shah also assumed the office of BCCI Secretary the same time when Ganguly became the President of the cricket board.

The move to have a new person at the helm of affairs at the BCCI comes almost a month after an order from the Supreme Court of India had paved way for both Ganguly and Shah to continue with their respective positions for another term.

"Roger is one of the finest human beings and a thorough gentleman, who has graced the field for India. Plus he is also a World Cup hero and has a squeaky clean image. He resigned from selection committee as his son Stuart back then was in India contention," a BCCI source is reported to have said to PTI.

Binny has played 99 international matches for India and scored 1,459 runs while picking 124 wickets. As a cricket administrator, Binny is currently serving as President of the Karnataka State Cricket Association.