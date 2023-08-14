Sri Lankan court bans former spinner Sachithra Senanayake from overseas travel due to match fixing charges

The 38-year-old Senanayake has been accused of trying to fix the games of the 2020 Lanka Premier League. He allegedly enticed two players to fix games over the telephone.

Former Sri Lanka international cricketer Sachithra Senanayake, who has been facing match-fixing charges has been banned from travelling overseas by a Sri Lankan court. The 38-year-old Senanayake is accused of trying to fix the games of the 2020 Lanka Premier League.

He allegedly enticed two players to fix games over the telephone. The Colombo Chief Magistrate's Court ordered the Controller General of Immigration and Emigration to impose a travel ban on Senanayake which will be effective for a three-month period. The court order was obtained by the Attorney General's Department.

The court was told that the Attorney General's Department had been instructed by the Special Investigation Unit of the Sports Ministry to frame criminal charges against the former off-spinner. Senanayake has played a solitary Test, 49 ODIs and 24 T20 Internationals between 2012 and 2016, has been accused of trying to fix the games of the 2020 Lanka Premier League.

The off-spinner has taken 53 and 25 wickets respectively in the 50-overs format. He was a part of the Lankan side that won the ICC Men's T20I World Cup in Bangladesh in 2014. Senanayake's international career spanned from only 2012-16. He played his last international match for Sri Lanka in a T20I against Australia in Colombo in October 2016.

However, even the four years that he represented the national team was marred with controversies. In July 2014, Senanayake was banned from bowling in international cricket due an illegal action. He had to remodel the same and returned to play for the team in December that year. That year, he bowled Jos Buttler out at the non-striker's end before delivering the ball in an ODI. His performances in international cricket were never the same after he modified his action.

(With PTI inputs)