sports News

Former sprint World Champion Yohan Blake named ambassador for Tata Mumbai Marathon 2023
By CNBCTV18.com Dec 28, 2022 1:47:20 PM IST (Published)

 Ranked among the top 10 marathons in the world, the iconic Tata Mumbai Marathon is a USD 405,000 prize fund World Athletics Gold Label Road Race and embodies the city’s unique spirit — encouragement for all and that unshakeable belief in oneself. #HarDilMumbai. The the 18th edition of the Tata Mumbai Marathon to be held on January 15, 2023

Yohan Blake, the youngest 100m world champion ever, is the International Event Ambassador for the 18th edition of the Tata Mumbai Marathon to be held on January 15, 2023, race promoter Procam International announced today.

 Ranked among the top 10 marathons in the world, the iconic Tata Mumbai Marathon is a USD 405,000 prize fund World Athletics Gold Label Road Race and embodies the citys unique spirit — encouragement for all and that unshakeable belief in oneself. #HarDilMumbai
 Jamaicas Blake is the second fastest man of all time and famously finished behind countryman and training partner Usain Bolt in the 100m and 200m before teaming up with the sprint legend for the 4x100m relay gold in a world record at the 2012 London Olympics.
 Nicknamed 'The Beast' by Bolt for his ruthless training regimen, Blake overcame a string of injuries to win a second 4x100m relay gold at the 2016 Rio Olympics.
 Im hopeful that my involvement as the International Event Ambassador for Tata Mumbai Marathon will inspire athletes. Im super excited to be part of this iconic event that triggered a running revolution in India and turned the country into a global road running hub. Looking forward to visiting Mumbai,” Blake said.
 At the 2011 World Championships in Daegu, Blake took the gold in 9.92 to become the youngest 100m world champion, after Bolt was disqualified for the final for a false start.
 That same year he ran the second-fastest 200m of all time — 19.26 in Brussels in September — and beat Bolt in both 100m and 200m in the Jamaican Olympic trials the following year.
 After the London Olympics, Blake signed off a spectacular 2012 by running 9.69 in the 100m at the IAAF meeting in Lausanne, the second fastest time in history, behind only Bolt.
 Athlete, influencer and philanthropist Blake used his stature as one of the leading athletes of his generation to set up the YB Afraid Foundation in Jamaica for disadvantaged children. Something wonderful happens when those who can, do what they can, to help those who cant,” he has said.
 YBAF is involved in the educational, social, physical, and mental health needs of underprivileged youth. It opened a new state-of-the-art residence and academic & sporting centre for 44 young boys and is constructing a fully functioning and certified woodwork training centre.
