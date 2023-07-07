Former Real Madrid coach Manuel Pellegrini extends Real Betis contract until 2026

By CNBCTV18.COM

Pellegrini also ranks third on the all-time list of coaches with most matches coached for the club in LaLiga EA Sports and has the second-most wins in club history. Having ushered in an era in which the club is consistently challenging at the top of the LaLiga EA Sports table, Pellegrini’s long-term objective is to bring Champions League football to the Benito Villamarin, something he has a track record of doing throughout his career.

Real Betis coach Manuel Pellegrini has signed a contract extension which ties him to the Seville side for three more years through to June 2026. The Chilean has enjoyed hugely successful first three years at the helm at the Benito Villamarin, leading the club to the 2022 Copa del Rey – their first major trophy since 2005 – and to three consecutive European qualifications, an unprecedented achievement in the history of the club, with sixth (2021), fifth (2022) and sixth (2023)-place finishes.

Also Read: LaLiga embarks into a new strategic partnership with EA Sports Official: Manuel Pellegrini signs new long term deal at Real Betis valid until June 2026. ⚪️🟢 #RealBetis pic.twitter.com/1pVzOCAsUw — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 5, 2023