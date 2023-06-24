Former junior hockey star Rajiv Mishra dies as Chief Inspector of ticket at 46

Indian hockey failed one of its brightest stars in Rajiv Mishra even before his rise in 1998, thanks to injury mismanagement and sheer neglect of him on the part of the national federation that ran the game then.

Former India junior forward Rajiv Mishra was found dead at his residence in Varanasi. According to the reports, the time and date of his death are unknown as he was alone at the time of his demise and it was his neighbours who informed the police after a foul smell started to come out of his house.

Mishra was posted as chief inspector of ticket (CIT) with Northern Railway's Lucknow Division at Varanasi. He is survived by his wife and two children.

"Rajiv's untimely death is a big setback for Indian hockey. He was an exceptional hockey player with extraordinary skills. Rajiv was just a normal hockey player when I enrolled him in the SAI hostel in Varanasi, but he worked hard and honed his skills and rose to extraordinary levels in a short span of time," his childhood coach Prem Shanker Shukla said to PTI.

Rajiv's charismatic personality and his heroic outing at the 1997 Junior World Cup in London garner a lot of popularity. The player from Bihar was famous for his long curls and bandana look. India lost the Junior World Cup final 2-3 to Australia but Rajiv stood out with nine goals in the tournament.

But his booming career suffered a setback just before the 1998 (senior) World Cup in Utrecht, the Netherlands when he sustained a career-ending knee injury following a body clash with the then-Indian goalkeeper AB Subbiah.

Shukla said Indian hockey would not have lost a star if the now-banned IHF had backed Rajiv during his tough phase in 1998. "The IHF didn't support Rajiv at all. They just disowned him after his injury. They never took care of his medical bills or anything. He just went into oblivion. No one cared for him and in the process, we lost a star in the making," the coach said.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey condoled the sad demise of Rajiv. "I am deeply saddened to hear about the untimely demise of Rajiv Mishra, a talented former Junior International Hockey player. His passion and dedication to the sport were truly inspiring. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and the entire hockey community," Tirkey tweeted.

(With PTI inputs)