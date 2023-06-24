Former junior hockey star Rajiv Mishra dies as Chief Inspector of ticket at 46

Indian hockey failed one of its brightest stars in Rajiv Mishra even before his rise in 1998, thanks to injury mismanagement and sheer neglect of him on the part of the national federation that ran the game then.

Former India junior forward Rajiv Mishra was found dead at his residence in Varanasi. According to the reports, the time and date of his death are unknown as he was alone at the time of his demise and it was his neighbours who informed the police after a foul smell started to come out of his house.

Mishra was posted as chief inspector of ticket (CIT) with Northern Railway's Lucknow Division at Varanasi. He is survived by his wife and two children.

"Rajiv's untimely death is a big setback for Indian hockey. He was an exceptional hockey player with extraordinary skills. Rajiv was just a normal hockey player when I enrolled him in the SAI hostel in Varanasi, but he worked hard and honed his skills and rose to extraordinary levels in a short span of time," his childhood coach Prem Shanker Shukla said to PTI.