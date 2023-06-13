Under his ownership, AC Milan won 29 trophies, including eight Serie A titles and five European Cups.“All of the things I work on are profane. But Milan is sacred,” Berlusconi once said. “I remember when my dad would bring me to the stadium and I didn’t pay for a ticket because I was so small. So I repeat, Milan is a matter of love.”

From his grand entrance by helicopter after buying AC Milan to empowering Monza up to Serie A for the first time in its history, Silvio Berlusconi dominated Italian football for decades just like he commanded the show in Italian politics.

Berlusconi, a former three-time Italian premier, died Monday, according to his television network. He was 86.

Berlusconi was hospitalized on Friday for the second time in months for treatment of chronic leukemia. He also suffered over the years from heart ailments and prostate cancer.