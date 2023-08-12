Former Indian women's hockey skipper Rani Rampal left out of probables list for Asian Games

Hockey India (HI) appointed Rampal as the coach of the Indian U-17 women's team earlier this week.

Former Indian women's team captain Rani Rampal has been left out of the 34-member strong probables list for the Asian Games in Hangzhou. Rampal had on Thursday demanded an answer from head coach Janneke Schopman for ignoring her from the setup despite her reasonable performances recently. Hockey India (HI) also appointed Rampal as the coach of the Indian U-17 women's team earlier this week.

Rampal has asserted that she would not be retiring from the sport though she has taken up the offer to be at the helm of the junior side. She insisted that she sdoes not want to retire and mentioned that she would have hung her boots right after the Tokyo Olympics if she wanted to do that.

Also Read:

"We have showcased in our recent competitions that we are growing as a team and are constantly learning. The upcoming camp is an important one for us as we are spearheading our preparations for the Hangzhou Asian Games, which could be our road to securing a spot for the Paris Olympics 2024," Schopman was quoted as saying in a HI release.

"We will work on the areas where we still need to improve in the camp and will focus on ensuring all the players are comfortable in playing the kind of hockey that we want to play. It is important that all of us are on the same page before the all-important competition ahead for us," she added. The camp getting underway here on Sunday will conclude on September 18.

While the Asian Games start on September 23 and the Indian women's campaign gets underway on September 27. India has been clubbed alongside Korea, Malaysia, Hong Kong, China, and Singapore in Pool A. Notably, the Indians are coming off a victorious performance in the 100th Anniversary Spanish Hockey Federation - International Tournament, which took place last month in Barcelona. The Women in Blue beat hosts Spain 3-0.

The Probables

Goalkeepers: Savita, Rajani Etimarpu, Bichu Devi Kharibam, Bansari Solanki.

Defenders: Deep Grace Ekka, Gurjit Kaur, Nikki Pradhan, Udita, Ishika Chaudhary, Akshata Abaso Dhekale, Jyoti Chhatri, Mahima Chaudhary.

Midfielders: Nisha, Salima Tete, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Jyoti, Navjot Kaur, Monika, Mariana Kujur, Sonika, Neha, Baljeet Kaur, Reena Khokhar, Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Ajmina Kujur.

Forwards: Lalremsiami, Navneet Kaur, Vandana Katariya, Sharmila Devi, Deepika, Sangita Kumari, Mumtaz Khan, Sunelita Toppo, Beauty Dungdung.