Former India pacer RP Singh thinks the 'future of Indian cricket' is hidden in Tilak Verma

Tilak Varma looked very much at home on his international debut before India made a mess of a modest run-chase to lose the opening T20 International against the West Indies by four runs.

Former India pacer RP Singh thinks that the 'future of Indian cricket' is hidden in Tilak Verma.

During his commentary on Jio Cinema Singh said that Verma played an extremely good knock. "I feel the future of Indian cricket is hidden in him. We are all searching for a left-handed middle-order batter, and Tilak Varma can be seen from that angle. He opened his account with a six and then hit a second six as well. The best six was the third one that he hit over cover. It is not that easy to hit a six over extra cover," he said.

In the first T20I, Tilak played a quickfire knock of 39 off just 22 deliveries. Rovman Powell (48 off 32) played a captain's knock to take West Indies to 149 for six after the hosts opted to bat at the Brian Lara Stadium.

With 37 needed off the last 30 balls and six wickets in hand, India self-destructed to end at 145 for nine in 20 overs. Jason Holder brought the West Indies back into the game by producing a maiden in the 16th over, when he found the stumps of India skipper Hardik Pandya (19) before Sanju Samson (12) got run out.

Tail-ender Arshdeep Singh (12) made the game more interesting with a couple of fours in the penultimate over, making use of an extra fielder in the circle due to the home team's slow over rate.