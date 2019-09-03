Sports
Former India captain Mithali Raj bids adieu to T20I cricket
Updated : September 03, 2019 02:26 PM IST
Former India women's team skipper Mithali Raj on Tuesday announced retirement from T20 Internationals in order to focus on the 2021 ODI World Cup to be held in New Zealand.
Mithali led India in 32 T20Is, including the three Women's WT20 World Cups in 2012 (Sri Lanka), 2014 (Bangladesh) and 2016 (India).
"After representing India in T20 internationals since 2006, I wish to retire from T20Is to focus my energies on readying myself for the 2021 One Day World Cup," Raj said in a statement issued by BCCI.Â
