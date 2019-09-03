Sports

Former India captain Mithali Raj bids adieu to T20I cricket

Updated : September 03, 2019 02:26 PM IST

Former India women's team skipper Mithali Raj on Tuesday announced retirement from T20 Internationals in order to focus on the 2021 ODI World Cup to be held in New Zealand.

Mithali led India in 32 T20Is, including the three Women's WT20 World Cups in 2012 (Sri Lanka), 2014 (Bangladesh) and 2016 (India).