Moneycontrol Pro#NRC#EconomicRelief#AutoWoes
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Sports
Sports

Former India captain Mithali Raj bids adieu to T20I cricket

Updated : September 03, 2019 02:26 PM IST

Former India women's team skipper Mithali Raj on Tuesday announced retirement from T20 Internationals in order to focus on the 2021 ODI World Cup to be held in New Zealand.
Mithali led India in 32 T20Is, including the three Women's WT20 World Cups in 2012 (Sri Lanka), 2014 (Bangladesh) and 2016 (India).
"After representing India in T20 internationals since 2006, I wish to retire from T20Is to focus my energies on readying myself for the 2021 One Day World Cup," Raj said in a statement issued by BCCI.Â 
Former India captain Mithali Raj bids adieu to T20I cricket
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

China's Xiaomi boosts shares with $1.5 billion buyback plan

China's Xiaomi boosts shares with $1.5 billion buyback plan

Core sectors growth slows to 2.1% in July

Core sectors growth slows to 2.1% in July

GDP growth hits 6-year low in Q1: No respite in sight this fiscal, say economists

GDP growth hits 6-year low in Q1: No respite in sight this fiscal, say economists

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV