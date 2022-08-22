Homesports news

Former Formula One boss Ecclestone indicates not guilty plea to UK fraud charge

Former Formula One boss Ecclestone indicates not guilty plea to UK fraud charge

By Reuters

Appearing at London's Westminster Magistrates Court, Ecclestone confirmed his name, date of birth and address before indicating a not guilty plea, Sky reported. The British billionaire was granted unconditional bail ahead of his next court appearance, at Southwark Crown Court on Sept. 19.

Last month the Crown Prosecution Service said it had reviewed a file of evidence from the British tax authority and authorised a charge against Ecclestone, 91, of fraud by false representation.
Appearing at London's Westminster Magistrates Court, Ecclestone confirmed his name, date of birth and address before indicating a not guilty plea, Sky reported.
The British billionaire was granted unconditional bail ahead of his next court appearance, at Southwark Crown Court on Sept. 19.
