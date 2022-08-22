    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Former Formula One boss Ecclestone indicates not guilty plea to UK fraud charge

    Appearing at London's Westminster Magistrates Court, Ecclestone confirmed his name, date of birth and address before indicating a not guilty plea, Sky reported. The British billionaire was granted unconditional bail ahead of his next court appearance, at Southwark Crown Court on Sept. 19.

    Former Formula One supremo Bernie Ecclestone has indicated a not guilty plea to a charge of fraud over a failure to declare more than 400 million pounds ($472 million) of overseas assets, Sky News reported on Monday.
    Last month the Crown Prosecution Service said it had reviewed a file of evidence from the British tax authority and authorised a charge against Ecclestone, 91, of fraud by false representation.
    Appearing at London's Westminster Magistrates Court, Ecclestone confirmed his name, date of birth and address before indicating a not guilty plea, Sky reported.
    The British billionaire was granted unconditional bail ahead of his next court appearance, at Southwark Crown Court on Sept. 19.
