Former Australian pacer Glenn McGrath picks top four teams for the ODI World Cup

Looking at the teams performing in bilateral games, Ashes and World Test Championships McGrath picked Australia, India, England, and Pakistan as his top four teams.
“You wouldn’t be surprised I'm putting Australia in that four. Obviously, India is playing in their own conditions. England is playing some great cricket and Pakistan is also playing fine. So they are the best four" McGrath said in an interaction with The Times of India.
The International Cricket Council (ICC), will soon release an updated schedule as apparently few other games involving other teams would also be rescheduled.
The ICC Men’s ODI World Cup is scheduled from October 5-November 19. The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will host the final on November 19 whereas the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai and the Eden Gardens in Kolkata will stage the two semi-finals on November 15 and November 16 respectively.
Former England captain Eoin Morgan also picked his top four and both the legends have few common names in their mind.
In an interaction with WION, Morgan said, "I have no doubt that India and England would be among the top four teams in the ODI World Cup". He also mentioned that Australia and Pakistan could be the other two teams who have a chance of lifting the prestigious ICC trophy looking at their current form."
