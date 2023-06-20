Forever grateful: Virat Kohli shares heartfelt note on 12th anniversary of his Test debut

Kohli pioneered India’s meteoric growth in Test cricket during his captaincy stint from 2014-22. India won Test matches in South Africa and England under his helm and even won a maiden Test series in Australia in 2018-19. He has repeatedly stressed the importance that Test cricket holds for him, practically basing his entire gameplay to be as technically sound as possible to succeed in the longest format of the game.
Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli has been extremely active on his social media handles lately. The 34-year-old has been posting motivational quotes, often cryptically, quite regularly on his stories. It all started with a section of the fans calling out him for having a meal after getting dismissed in the first innings of the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia at The Oval.
Kohli shared a quote, reading, “You must develop the ability to be disliked in order to free yourself from the prison of other peoples' opinions,” soon after that incident. Since then, a flurry of messages has been coming out of his Instagram handle as the Indian team relishes a nearly month-long break from international assignments.
Tweet:
12 years in test cricket today. Forever grateful 💫🙇🏻♂️ pic.twitter.com/oYiB1jyC1A
— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) June 20, 2023
The Indian tour of the Caribbean begins on July 12 with the first Test and several players are taking some time off ahead of a busy cricketing calendar. On that note, Kohli shared a brief but heartfelt note recalling his Test debut that took place against the West Indies 12 years ago. “12 years in test cricket today. Forever grateful 💫🙇🏻♂️,” Kohli captioned a picture of him playing a drive in whites.
Virat Kohli's Test debut & the journey ever since
Kohli made his Test debut at Kingston in June 2011. He scored 4 and 15 in his first two innings and was welcomed with some hostile pace bowling by the Caribbean duo of Fidel Edwards and Ravi Rampaul.
Kohli pioneered India’s meteoric growth in Test cricket during his captaincy stint from 2014-22. India won Test matches in South Africa and England under his helm and even won a maiden Test series in Australia in 2018-19. He has repeatedly stressed the importance that Test cricket holds for him, practically basing his entire gameplay to be as technically sound as possible to succeed in the longest format of the game.
Statistics substantiate his success on that front, as Kohli has aggregated 8479 runs at an average of 48.7 with 28 tons and half-centuries each in 109 Tests so far. He is also India’s most successful captain in red-ball cricket, having won 40 Tests in 68 matches with a fantastic 70.17 percent success rate.
