CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homesports NewsForever grateful: Virat Kohli shares heartfelt note on 12th anniversary of his Test debut

Forever grateful: Virat Kohli shares heartfelt note on 12th anniversary of his Test debut

Forever grateful: Virat Kohli shares heartfelt note on 12th anniversary of his Test debut
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Tarkesh Jha  Jun 20, 2023 7:50:55 PM IST (Published)

Kohli pioneered India’s meteoric growth in Test cricket during his captaincy stint from 2014-22. India won Test matches in South Africa and England under his helm and even won a maiden Test series in Australia in 2018-19. He has repeatedly stressed the importance that Test cricket holds for him, practically basing his entire gameplay to be as technically sound as possible to succeed in the longest format of the game.

Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli has been extremely active on his social media handles lately. The 34-year-old has been posting motivational quotes, often cryptically, quite regularly on his stories. It all started with a section of the fans calling out him for having a meal after getting dismissed in the first innings of the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia at The Oval.

Kohli shared a quote, reading, “You must develop the ability to be disliked in order to free yourself from the prison of other peoples' opinions,” soon after that incident. Since then, a flurry of messages has been coming out of his Instagram handle as the Indian team relishes a nearly month-long break from international assignments.
Tweet: 
12 years in test cricket today. Forever grateful 💫🙇🏻♂️ pic.twitter.com/oYiB1jyC1A
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X