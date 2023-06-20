Forever grateful: Virat Kohli shares heartfelt note on 12th anniversary of his Test debut

Kohli pioneered India’s meteoric growth in Test cricket during his captaincy stint from 2014-22. India won Test matches in South Africa and England under his helm and even won a maiden Test series in Australia in 2018-19. He has repeatedly stressed the importance that Test cricket holds for him, practically basing his entire gameplay to be as technically sound as possible to succeed in the longest format of the game.

Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli has been extremely active on his social media handles lately. The 34-year-old has been posting motivational quotes, often cryptically, quite regularly on his stories. It all started with a section of the fans calling out him for having a meal after getting dismissed in the first innings of the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia at The Oval.

Kohli shared a quote, reading, “You must develop the ability to be disliked in order to free yourself from the prison of other peoples' opinions,” soon after that incident. Since then, a flurry of messages has been coming out of his Instagram handle as the Indian team relishes a nearly month-long break from international assignments.

Tweet: