"Forever Grateful"... Virat Kohli shares an emotional message on completing 15 years of international cricket

Star Indian batsman Virat Kohli on Friday took to social media to express his gratitude for playing in Indian colours. Friday, August 18, marked Kohli's 15 years as an international cricketer.

Kohli took to Instagram and Twitter and posted his picture from India's ICC T20I World Cup match against Pakistan from last year. With the picture Kohli wrote " Forever grateful "

It was on August 18 2005 that Kohli played his first international match in the Indian jersey. It was an ODI game against Sri Lanka at Dambula. Kohli walked out to bat as an opener with Gautam Gambhir and was dismissed on the score of 12. Since making his international debut Kohli has captained India in all three formats and broken several batting records.