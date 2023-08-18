CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

home"Forever Grateful"... Virat Kohli shares an emotional message on completing 15 years of international cricket News

"Forever Grateful"... Virat Kohli shares an emotional message on completing 15 years of international cricket

It was on August 18 2005 that Kohli played his first international match in the Indian jersey. It was an ODI game against Sri Lanka at Dambula. Kohli walked out to bat as an opener with Gautam Gambhir and was dismissed on the score of 12. Since making his international debut Kohli has captained India in all three formats and broken several batting records.

Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Aug 18, 2023 7:06:55 PM IST (Published)

1 Min Read
"Forever Grateful"... Virat Kohli shares an emotional message on completing 15 years of international cricket
Star Indian batsman Virat Kohli on Friday took to social media to express his gratitude for playing in Indian colours.  Friday, August 18, marked Kohli's 15 years as an international cricketer.

Kohli took to Instagram and Twitter and posted his picture from India's ICC T20I World Cup match against Pakistan from last year. With the picture Kohli wrote "Forever grateful"
 
 
It was on August 18 2005 that Kohli played his first international match in the Indian jersey. It was an ODI game against Sri Lanka at Dambula. Kohli walked out to bat as an opener with Gautam Gambhir and was dismissed on the score of 12. Since making his international debut Kohli has captained India in all three formats and broken several batting records.
 
 
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

CricketVirat Kohli

Recommended Articles

View All
How pumped storage hydropower works, why India's power sector needs this tech & more | Explained

How pumped storage hydropower works, why India's power sector needs this tech & more | Explained

Aug 18, 2023 IST4 Min Read

New RBI guidelines on floating rate loans: Borrowers could soon change tenure, EMI or move to a fixed rate

New RBI guidelines on floating rate loans: Borrowers could soon change tenure, EMI or move to a fixed rate

Aug 18, 2023 IST4 Min Read

Chandrayaan-3 to undergo deboosting today | The process explained

Chandrayaan-3 to undergo deboosting today | The process explained

Aug 18, 2023 IST3 Min Read

PVR Inox's bull case scenario playing out as content makes a strong comeback

PVR Inox's bull case scenario playing out as content makes a strong comeback

Aug 18, 2023 IST3 Min Read

View All

Most Read

Share Market Live

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X