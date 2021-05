Sports

Forbes 2021 richest athletes: Find out who beat Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Updated : May 13, 2021 06:02 PM IST

The ongoing COVID-19 crisis may have hampered the operations of several key sports events but it has not affected the earning capacity of athletes across the globe. Here are the top 10 highest-paid athletes from the Forbes list.

CNBCTV18.com

10#Kevin Durant | The American basketball player and NBA star earned $75 million last year. (Image: Reuters)

9# Tom Brady| American football legend and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback earned $76 million last year to emerge ninth in the list. (Image: AP)

8# Lewis Hamilton| Racing legend and Mercedes’ Formula One driver earned a whopping $82 million. (Image: Reuters)

7# Roger Federer/ Arguably the greatest men's tennis player of all time came seventh in the list after earning $90 million last year.

6#. Neymar: The Brazilian soccer superstar became the brand ambassador for Puma. His earning in the last year was $ 95 million.

5# LeBron James| The winner of the NBA's Most Valuable Player (MVP) title on several times, James earned $96.5 million last year.

4# Dak Prescott| The 27-year-old, who plays American football earned $107.5 million last year. (Image: Forbes)

3.# Cristiano Ronaldo| The soccer legend earned $120 million last year.

2# Lionel Messi| The Argentine soccer maestro earned $130 million last year.

1#Conor McGregor| The retired MMA superstar tops the list by earning $180 million last year.

