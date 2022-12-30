Pele: Legendary Brazilian footballer dies aged 82 after long batter with cancer

Pele will long be remembered as one of the greatest footballers to have graced the sport. Among his numerous achievements in football, two records will stay his for a very long time. First, he was and remains the only footballer to win the football World Cup three times. The Brazilian won the biggest tournament of football in 1958, 1962, and 1970. Secondly, Guinness World Records recognized Pele as the player with the most career goals ever. According to Guinness World Records, the legendary footballer had scored 1,289 goals in 1,363 matches.

The world of football plunged in deep sorrow as legendary footballer Pele succumbed after battling a prolonged illness related to colon cancer. He was 82. Pele died at the Albert Einstein hospital in Sao Paulo on Thursday, where he had been admitted since late November. His agent Joe Fraga confirmed his death.

Pele was born on October 23, 1940. He rose from abject poverty and became a professional footballer at the tender age of 15 when he joined the Brazilian club Santos. A year later, he played his first match for Seleção.

Pele became the record goal scorer for Santos and Brazil's men's national team. For Santos, Pele netted 643 goals in only 659 games, and for Canarinho he fired 77 goals in 92 appearances. While Pele remains Santos's greatest-ever goal scorer, Neymar jr., another Santos player, managed to match Pele's national record. While playing the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, Neymar scored a goal in Brazil's quarterfinal tie against Croatia to go joint-level with Pele as Brazil's leading goal scorer.

With Pele, Santos experienced a golden era in 1962 and 1963 as the club won back-to-back Copa Libertadores, the highest level of competition in South American club football, and the intercontinental club tournament.

At the peak of his career, Pele was known for his pace and ability to score artistic goals.

Pele's death will also be personally felt in the United States of America. Long before the rise of the Major Soccer League and before the likes of David Beckham and Zlatan Ibrahimovic made playing football in the US a cool thing, it was Pele who believed that the USA could have a good team.

"I believe in soccer in America. I come to play because I know we will have a good team in America," said Pele about the football scenario in the USA back in 1975. Pele's influence in America was tremendous. Pele came out of retirement in 1975 to join the American professional soccer club New York Cosmos. During his three-year stay with New York Cosmos, Pele made 64 appearances and netted 37 goals. Although Pele did earn a hefty amount to play for the Cosmos, he made the interest of average Americans surge in soccer.

When Pele first won the football World Cup with Brazil in 1958, it marked the rise of the first black sporting star. Legendary Ajax and Dutch footballer Johan Cruyff sums up Pele's impact on football in the following words: "Pele was the only footballer who surpassed the boundaries of logic."

Among some of the greatest accolades that came Pele's way are Athlete of the Century in 1999 by the International Olympic Committee, the Time list of the 100 most important people of the 20th century, voted the World Player of the Century in 2000 by International Federation of Football History & Statistics, Laureus Lifetime Achievement Award, the first-ever FIFA Ballon d'Or Prix d'Honneur in 2014, member of Ballon d'Or Dream Team in 2020 and numerous more.