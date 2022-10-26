Following his knock against Pakistan, Virat Kohli now at no.9 in the latest ICC T20I rankings for batsmen

Mini
Kohli has been rewarded for his heroics against Pakistan. Kohli smashed an unbeaten 82 to guide India to a memorable last-ball victory, the knock catapulting the former India captain into the top 10 of T20I batters list.
Following his sensational match-winning knock against fierce rivals Pakistan at the ICC T20 World Cup 2022, star Indian batsman Virat Kohli has broken his way back into the top 10 T20I batting chart, climbing up five spots to the ninth position in the latest rankings issued on Wednesday.

The 33-year-old hit six fours and four sixes during his glorious innings. Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan (849 rating points) continues to occupy the top spot, with New Zealand opener Devon Conway (831) rising three places to replace Suryakumar Yadav from the second position.
Conway hit a 58-ball unbeaten 92 to help New Zealand thrash defending champions Australia by 89 runs in their opener. With 828 rating points in his kitty, Suryakumar dropped to the third spot but was ahead of Pakistan skipper Babar Azam (799) and South Africa's Aiden Markram (762). New Zealand's Finn Allen also moved up, courtesy his swashbuckling 16-ball 42-run knock against Australia, which helped him to rise a whopping 17 places to the 13th position.
