Fire breaks at Eden Gardens amid renovation work ahead of ODI World Cup

A fire broke at Kolkata's Eden Gardens Stadium on Wednesday night while the renovation world was going on for the upcoming ICC ODI World Cup . Reportedly, the fire got ignited when there was a short circuit that started in the dressing room. According to India Today reports, the player's belongings present in the dressing room were reduced to ashes.

The incident happened just a few days after the ICC team inspected the venues. Eden Garden will host the five matches during the World Cup including the second semifinal and India vs South Africa on 5 November.

The stadium can host over 65,000 people. Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) president Snehasish Ganguly had recently informed PTI that the ICC inspection team was satisfied with the renovation world of Eden Gardens however, the recent incident puts a question mark on the stadium's safety concerns to host such a mega cricketing event.

According to reports, CAB Joint Secretary Debabrata Das has assured that an investigation will be done to check how the fire broke out.

Meanwhile, ICC has released the dates on which the tickets for the Men's ODI World Cup 2023 will be made available for sale.

According to an article published on the ICC website, the ticket sale for the World Cup will begin on August 25. For the people interested in buying the tickets they will have to register on the ICC Website. The registration for the tickets gets underway on August 15.

The World Cup will be played from October 5 to November 19. Ten cricket stadiums will be hosting the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023. The World Cup kicks o with a repeat of the 2019 Final as England will take on New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.