Summary

FIFA World Cup 2022, Switzerland vs Cameroon Live Updates: Follow all the live updates and scores from the matches taking place on Day 5 of the World Cup in Qatar. Switzerland vs Cameroon kicks off at 3:30 PM IST followed by Uruguay vs South Korea at 6:30 PM IST. Portugal take on Ghana at 9:30 PM IST and Brazil face Serbia at 12:30 AM IST.