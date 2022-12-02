FIFA World Cup 2022 South Korea vs Portugal LIVE Updates: South Korea look to draw inspiration from Japan for a place in the last 16

FIFA World Cup 2022:South Korea play Portugal in World Cup Group H on Friday.
When: Friday, Dec. 2, 8.30 PM IST
Where: Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan
Capacity: 44,667
Odds:
South Korea win: 4/1
Portugal win: 6/10
Draw: 16/5
* Portugal are already through to the knockout stage and can secure top spot with a draw or a win, while South Korea will be out if they fail to win.
* Forward Cho Gue-sung is the first player to score two goals in a World Cup match for South Korea.
* Portugal have lost only one of their last 14 World Cup group-stage matches (W8 D5).
* South Korea are the only Asian country to have reached the semi-finals of the World Cup, when they were co-hosts in 2002, while Portugal's best achievement was the third-place finish in 1966.
Previous meetings: South Korea defeated Portugal 1-0 in a group game at the World Cup in 2002 as Park Ji-sung scored for the Asian side, which was then managed by Guus Hiddink.
FIFA World Cup 2022: South Korea need passion, cohesion and a bit of luck against Portugal
South Korea will have two things to offer when they face Portugal in their must-win final Group H game at the World Cup - collective dedication and passion - as they hope for a miracle to qualify for the last 16 on Friday.
The Koreans are third in Group H with one point and must beat Portugal to have a chance to progress to the knockout stage for the third time after 2002 and 2010.
Portugal have already qualified but still need a point to guarantee top spot so might not field a reserve team at the Education City stadium.
Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo's availability is still in question after he missed Wednesday's training and stayed at the gym to do recovery and specific exercises.
South Korea coach Paulo Bento, a former Portugal international, said on Thursday that his home country have "one of the greatest generations of Portuguese football".
That was echoed by defender Kim Young-gwon who told a news conference: "He (Ronaldo) is a world class player, this is a well known fact and they have all these talented players. To contain them we'll have to play as a team, as one unit.
"We played our first two games with passion and we're going to have to show that passion again tomorrow. But we'll also need a bit of luck. If we have all that, we can create a miracle."
South Korea lost 3-2 to Ghana in their second game after an opening 0-0 draw with Uruguay and have their backs to the wall.
"We don't have anywhere else to go than forward," said Kim on Thursday.
Bento added that it did not matter whether his Portugal counterpart, Fernando Santos, fielded a first-choice team.
"He can play in different ways, with different formations, he can make three or four changes in his team and they stay at the same level," said Bento.
"In addition, the context is favourable to them, since they are already qualified and a draw will ensure first place."
Bento will be suspended for the game after picking up a red card in the Ghana game, but he fully trusts his assistants.
"They make most of the choices, they suggest them to me. It's not going to be a problem. This time they will be on their own but it won't change much," added Bento, who said he will sing the Portuguese anthem from the stands.
FIFA World Cup 2022: Portugal looking to avoid Brazil by winning World Cup group
Back-to-back wins. Qualification with a game to spare. Cristiano Ronaldo already among the goal scorers. The group stage could hardly have gone any better for Portugal at the World Cup.
There’s still one loose end to tie up.
Portugal needs a point in its last Group H match against South Korea on Friday to guarantee finishing in first place. That might come with a perk — avoiding Brazil in the last 16.
“If we had to face each other, it would be a game between two great teams,” Portugal coach Fernando Santos said. “But our wish, and Brazil’s, is that we meet later on.”
After the 2-0 win over Uruguay on Monday, Santos said he wasn't planning to rest too many key players against South Korea. Ronaldo may be an exception.
Three games in nine days could prove to be too much for the 37-year-old striker, who hasn’t played significant minutes this season for Manchester United — the English team which recently terminated its contract with Ronaldo after his explosive pre-World Cup interview blasting the club’s manager, owners and even his teammates.
Ronaldo missed team training on Wednesday, instead completing a session in the gym, and there’s a chance he will be saved for the last 16. That would give the likes of Gonçalo Ramos or Andre Silva a rare chance to start up front.
“He'll be training today,” Santos said Thursday about Ronaldo. “If he is well enough physically, he will be playing. I don’t even know if the chance is 50-50. It depends on our training session. I hope he'll be able to play.”
Also missing are center back Danilo Pereira, who broke three ribs in training last week, and left back Nuno Mendes, who was substituted in the first half against Uruguay because of a muscle injury and has been ruled out of the rest of the World Cup.
Santos said he will take into account which players are tired and also who has already collected a yellow card, to avoid the threat of suspension. The players who have been booked are Ruben Dias, Ruben Neves, Joao Felix, Bruno Fernandes and Danilo.
“We have to use the squad,” Santos said, “and I am confident in it.”
If selected, Fernandes will look to continue his strong form that has seen him score two goals — one of them contested by Ronaldo against Uruguay — and set up two others.
South Korea needs a win as well as a favor in the other game taking place concurrently, between Ghana and Uruguay, to join Portugal in advancing from the group.
A win for Ghana, which is in second place on three points — three behind Portugal and two clear of South Korea and Uruguay, would mean the South Koreans cannot qualify whatever their result at Education City Stadium outside Doha.
It could prove to be the final game in charge of South Korea for Paulo Bento, a Portuguese coach who said Thursday he will sing the national anthem of his native country before the match starts.
“I was born a Portuguese and I'll die a Portuguese,” he said. “I'm proud to be from Portugal.”
In a twist of fate, the last of Bento's 35 games as a player for Portugal came against South Korea in their third and final group game at the 2002 World Cup. South Korea won 1-0 to advance and eventually reached the semifinals.
Bento went on to coach Portugal from 2010-14, leading the team at the European Championship in 2012 and the World Cup in 2014.
Son Heung-min has yet to score at the tournament for South Korea, which followed a 0-0 draw against Uruguay with a wild 3-2 loss to Ghana. Son, though, doesn't seem to be too affected by wearing a protective mask after sustaining multiple fractures around his left eye in a challenge while playing for Tottenham in the Champions League.
Brazil and Portugal already advanced into the knockout round so the focus on the final day of World Cup group play should be on the six other teams trying to avoid elimination.
Serbia, Switzerland, Cameroon, South Korea, Ghana and Uruguay all have a chance on Friday to reach the last 16.
Alas, the spotlight will still be on Brazil and Portugal.
Both teams need to either win or draw in their games to guarantee top spot in their respective groups and avoid a head-to-head match in the knockout round.
Brazil will be without Neymar for its match against Cameroon. The star forward injured his right ankle in Brazil's opening match and the team plans to reevaluate his status after the game.
CAMEROON-BRAZIL
Neymar is for sure out against Cameroon, and many of Brazil's stars may join him on the sideline.
Brazil can guarantee the top spot in Group G with a draw, so coach Tite was expected to make changes at nearly every position against Cameroon.
“Tite had already told us after the game against Switzerland that he intended to make changes in the lineup,” Brazil midfielder Fabinho said. “He said he wanted everyone to play and we are happy with that decision.”
Tite planned to use only reserve players: Ederson will replace Alisson in goal, and Dani Alves, Fabinho, Antony and Gabriel Martinelli are all expected to start.
If the 39-year-old Alves does play, he would become the oldest Brazilian to play at a World Cup — ahead of the 38-year-old Thiago Silva, who is Brazil’s captain in Qatar. Alves’ last game at a World Cup was in the round of 16 of the 2014 tournament in Brazil. He was injured four years ago in Russia.
Cameroon needs to beat Brazil and that might not be enough to advance past the group stage for the first time since its run to the quarterfinals in 1990. But Cameroon is at the mercy of other match results, and if both Serbia and Cameroon win its games, then advancing would come down to goal difference.
“We are going to be focused and very disciplined for the whole 90 minutes,” Cameroon coach Rigobert Song said. “I want to see the determination and commitment that will allow us to get the three points.”
Cameroon sent goalkeeper Andre Onana home for disciplinary reasons after a dispute with Song. He was dropped from the lineup before Cameroon's second game and the Inter Milan goalkeeper was sent home at the beginning of the week.
SERBIA-SWITZERLAND
It's a head-to-head elimination match between Serbia and Switzerland in Group G.
A draw for Switzerland is enough if Brazil wins or draws in its match against Cameroon. But if Cameroon beat Brazil and the Swiss take a point, then second place will be decided by goal difference.
Switzerland isn't even thinking about a draw.
“I don’t know a single team in the world that would go on the pitch aiming for a 0-0. That’s really dangerous,” Switzerland midfielder Djibril Sow said.
Switzerland has advanced out of group play into the knockout round the past two World Cups and the past two European Championships.
Serbia hasn't played a World Cup knockout match since becoming an independent nation. Sergej Milinkovic-Savic said Serbia's must-win position was expected.
“Of course. When we saw the draw and the schedule, we knew that everything would depend on the last game," the midfielder said. “We need to take this opportunity with both hands.”
Serbia’s draw with Cameroon was a lost chance because Serbia was leading 3-1 in the second half.
GHANA-URUGUAY
The Ghana against Uruguay match is a repeat of one of the World Cup's most contentious games: Luis Suárez in 2010 used a deliberate handball on the goal line at the end of extra time in the quarterfinals to deny Ghana a certain goal and a place in history as the first African team to reach the semifinals.
Suárez was sent off for the handball but celebrated wildly on the sidelines when Asamoah Gyan hit the penalty off the crossbar. Uruguay won the ensuing penalty shootout.
“Truth is, it was worth it," Suárez said in 2010 and hasn't changed his mind in the 12 years since.
“I don’t apologize, because I take the handball and the red card but the Ghana player missed the penalty. It’s not my fault because I didn’t miss the penalty,” Suárez said before the rematch.
A win by Ghana would avenge the moment by advancing the team to the round of 16 out of Group H. Uruguay would be eliminated.
“For me, it’s not a big topic,” Ghana coach Otto Addo said. “I would expect every player to do all he can to make sure his team goes through. Even sacrificing himself with a red card. What happened in 2010 is very sad, but we can’t change it. We want to look forward and we want to win this game."
Uruguay still has Suárez, who at 35 is likely playing in his final World Cup. Uruguay must beat Ghana and hope South Korea doesn’t beat Portugal to avoid elimination. Goal difference will decide it if Uruguay and South Korea both win.
Stoking it just a little bit more, Suárez said the 2010 game against Ghana does still mean something to Uruguay.
“We are going to put our lives and soul into this match,” Suarez said. “Ghana is a good team, but we know them. We have beaten them before and we know how to beat them again.”
