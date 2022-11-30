FIFA World Cup 2022 Australia vs Denmark Live Updates: Socceroos take on Danes in straight shootout for knockouts

Denmark's World Cup 2022 So Far:
Denmark meanwhile started their campaign with a goalless draw against Tunisia before suffering a 2-1 defeat against France. Andreas Christensen managed to cancel out Kylian Mbappe’s opener to draw the scores level in that game, but France’s Golden Boy, Mbappe, found the back of the net again to condemn Denmark to a 2-1 defeat.
The Danes now come into this tie with a clear mandate. Anything apart from victory will see them knocked out so they can go all-out against Australia.
Australia's World Cup 2022 So Far:
Australia started their campaign with a 4-1 defeat to the defending champions in a game where they took an early ninth-minute lead. The Australian defence had no reply though as France came charging forward and scored four goals, including a brace by Olivier Giroud.
Australia however managed to hold onto their lead in their next outing as Mitchell Duke scored an early header against Tunisia which they managed to defend for a 1-0 victory. Duke’s header secured Australia’s first World Cup victory since beating Serbia 2-1 at the 2010 World Cup and also put them in prime spot to qualify for the knockouts.
Australia enter their this tie in second spot in Group D as they face Denmark in what could be a direct shootout for a place in the knockouts at the FIFA World Cup 2022. A draw will see the Socceroos progress to the last 16 while Denmark need a win to force their way into the knockout stages.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage from the Day 11 of the FIFA World Cup 2022! We have four matches lined up today starting with the final round in Group D as Australia vs Denmark and France vs Tunisia kick off at 8:30 PM IST followed by Saudi Arabia vs Mexico and Argentina vs Poland in Group C which are scheduled to start at 12:30 AM IST.
We'll be covering the Australia vs Denmark & Saudi Arabia vs Mexico games LIVE here and will keep you updated with all the happenings from the other game as well.