English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv
 Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

Homesports News

FIFA World Cup 2022 Australia vs Denmark Live Updates: Socceroos take on Danes in straight shootout for knockouts

FIFA World Cup 2022 Australia vs Denmark Live Updates: Socceroos take on Danes in straight shootout for knockouts

FIFA World Cup 2022 Australia vs Denmark Live Updates: Socceroos take on Danes in straight shootout for knockouts
Read Time
1 Min(s) Read
Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com  Nov 30, 2022 6:49 PM IST (Published)
Summary

FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Updates: Follow the live score and action from the Group D game between Australia and Denmark at the Al Janoub Stadium scheduled to kick off at 8:30 PM IST followed by the final round of Group C as Saudi Arabia take on Mexico at the Lusail Stadium kicking off at 12:30 AM IST.

Live Updates

How good was this strike from Rashford last night? 

Nov 30, 2022 7:09 PM
Australia vs Denmark FIFA World Cup 2022 Preview: Socceroos take on Danes in shootout for knockout spot
Read the full preview of today's game here...
FIFA World Cup 2022 Australia vs Denmark Live Updates: Socceroos take on Danes in straight shootout for knockouts
Nov 30, 2022 7:01 PM

Denmark's World Cup 2022 So Far: 

Denmark meanwhile started their campaign with a goalless draw against Tunisia before suffering a 2-1 defeat against France. Andreas Christensen managed to cancel out Kylian Mbappe’s opener to draw the scores level in that game, but France’s Golden Boy, Mbappe, found the back of the net again to condemn Denmark to a 2-1 defeat.

The Danes now come into this tie with a clear mandate. Anything apart from victory will see them knocked out so they can go all-out against Australia.

Nov 30, 2022 6:57 PM

Australia's World Cup 2022 So Far: 

Australia started their campaign with a 4-1 defeat to the defending champions in a game where they took an early ninth-minute lead. The Australian defence had no reply though as France came charging forward and scored four goals, including a brace by Olivier Giroud.

Australia however managed to hold onto their lead in their next outing as Mitchell Duke scored an early header against Tunisia which they managed to defend for a 1-0 victory. Duke’s header secured Australia’s first World Cup victory since beating Serbia 2-1 at the 2010 World Cup and also put them in prime spot to qualify for the knockouts.

Nov 30, 2022 6:52 PM

Australia enter their this tie in second spot in Group D as they face Denmark in what could be a direct shootout for a place in the knockouts at the FIFA World Cup 2022. A draw will see the Socceroos progress to the last 16 while Denmark need a win to force their way into the knockout stages.

Nov 30, 2022 6:48 PM

Hello and welcome to our live coverage from the Day 11 of the FIFA World Cup 2022! We have four matches lined up today starting with the final round in Group D as Australia vs Denmark and France vs Tunisia kick off at 8:30 PM IST followed by Saudi Arabia vs Mexico and Argentina vs Poland in Group C which are scheduled to start at 12:30 AM IST. 

We'll be covering the Australia vs Denmark & Saudi Arabia vs Mexico games LIVE here and will keep you updated with all the happenings from the other game as well. 

Nov 30, 2022 6:48 PM

Shows

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng