GOALLLLL!!!!! Netherlands 1-0 USA (Depay, 10)
Excellent goal from Netherlands!!! The moves starts from their own box as they build out expertly from the back and work the ball out to the right wing from where Dumfries cuts it back into the middle for Depay to side-foot it past Turner who has no chance! Beautiful flowing football from the Dutch.
3' Min: Netherlands 0-0 USA
SAVE! Huge save from Noppert!!! Pulisic is played on-side by Blind and is one-v-one against the keeper but his low shot is expertly blocked out by Noppert! Pulisic will surely feel he should've done better there as the Dutch defense just switched off. Huge opportunity for the USA.
Young starts to watch out for:
Cody Gakpo is definitely a one to watch out for in the game tonight. The Netherlands forward has scored three goals in three group stage matches, having hit the ground running at the World cup. He'll be looking to extend that scoring run to four games in a row tonight.
Tyler Adams is not only the youngest captain at the 2022 World Cup but is also the heartbeat of this USA side. The midfielder is a crucial cog in the USA set-up as he controls the tempo and his teammates' positioning from the middle of the park.
USA team's road to Round of 16
The United States men's national team was in Group B alongside England, Wales, and Iran.
The team's tournament opener was against Wales. The match started on the right note for the Americans as Timothy Weah scored the team's first goal of the tournament. But the team conceded a penalty in the second half and Welsh skipper Gareth Bale cooly converted from the spot. The two teams thus walked away from the match with honours even.
Next, the United States had the task of preserving its unbeaten record in the FIFA World Cup finals against an upbeat England side. Neither team managed to find the back of the net for the whole of the 90 minutes as the USMNT not only maintained its record but also clinched another crucial point.
After keeping their unbeaten record against England intact, the US, in its final group stage fixture, had the challenge to beat Iran for the first time in the tournament's history to march into the Round of 16. American midfielder Christian Pulisic scored the only goal of the USA vs Iran match as the US defeated Iran for the first time in the FIFA World Cup finals.
Two draws and one win meant that the USMNT was the runner-up of Group B behind England.
Netherlands road to Round of 16
The Netherlands topped Group A of the tournament which included hosts Qatar, Ecuador and Senegal.
The Oranje began their FIFA World Cup 2022 campaign in style as they defeated Senegal 2-0. Rising star Cody Gakpo and Davy Klaassen found the back of the net with late goals as the Dutch rounded off a comfortable win.
Next, the Louis van Gaal-coached side faced Ecuador. Gakpo was again the goal-scorer for the Oranje but Ecuador captain Enner Valencia fired in an equalizer as the match finished in a 1-1 stalemate.
Gakpo scored a goal for the third game in succession in the Netherlands' final group game against Qatar. His goal was followed by a goal from midfielder Frankie de Jong. The hosts could not breach the Dutch defense and the match finished 2-0 in the Netherlands' favour.
With two wins and a draw, the Netherlands finished at the top of Group A.