FIFA World Cup 2022 Ghana vs Uruguay LIVE Updates: Luis Suarez in Uruguay's starting XI as Ghana seek retribution

Of course, we have got everything covered for you. If you are more interested in following Cristiano Ronaldo and Son Heung-min, then you can catch all the updates from the South Korea v Portugal match here.
What Ghana need to do to qualify for Round of 16?
Firstly, Ghana need to win against Uruguay. Even if Ghana draws against Uruguay, they have an outside chance to qualify. But then Ghana would look towards South Korea to do them favours. If Ghana draws against Uruguay then it would want South Korea to defeat Portugal by a margin of only one goal. If Ghana draws and South Korea manage to beat Portugal by more than one goal, then South Korea will go through to the next round.
What Uruguay need to do to qualify for Round of 16?
First, Uruguay should take care of their business against Ghana. A draw won't suffice, only a win will help. Then Uruguay would seek help from Portugal and want the CR7-led side to defeat South Korea. But if South Korea win against Portugal and Uruguay win against Ghana, the relative goal difference would come into play. As things stand, in that case, Uruguay's winning margin vs Ghana should be better than that of South Korea's victory margin over Portugal.
Lineups!
Ghana starting XI: Lawrence Ati-Zigi, Alidu Seidu, Daniel Amartey, Mohammed Salisu, Abdul Rahman Baba, Thomas Partey, Salis Abdul Samed, Mohammed Kudus, Andre Ayew, Jordan Ayew, Inaki Williams
Bench:Tariq Lamptey, Denis Odoi, Elisha Owusu, Issahaku Fatawu, Daniel-Kofi Kyereh, Osman Bukari, Ibrahim Danlad, Daniel Afriyie, Gideon Mensah, Joseph Aidoo, Abdul Nurudeen, Kamaldeen Sulemana, Alexander Djiku, Kamal Sowah, Antoine Semenyo
Uruguay starting XI: Sergio Rochet, Guillermo Varela, Jose Maria Gimenez, Sebastian Coates, Mathias Olivera, Facundo Pellistri, Federico Valverde, Rodrigo Bentancur, Giorgian De Arrascaeta, Luis Suarez, Darwin Nunez
Bench: Fernando Muslera, Diego Godin, Matias Vecino, Nicolas De la Cruz, Sebastian Sosa, Lucas Torreira, Matias Vina, Maximiliano Gomez, Facundo Torres, Edinson Cavani, Martin Caceres, Agustin Canobbio, Manuel Ugarte, Jose Luis Rodriguez
SOUTH KOREA-PORTUGAL
Portugal needs a win or a draw against South Korea to guarantee first place in Group H.
That would also mean the team would avoid facing Brazil in the last 16 if the South American team also tops its group.
“If we had to face each other, it would be a game between two great teams,” Portugal coach Fernando Santos said. “But our wish, and Brazil’s, is that we meet later on.”
Santos said he wasn’t planning to rest too many key players against South Korea. Cristiano Ronaldo may be an exception.
Three games in nine days could prove to be too much for the 37-year-old forward, who hasn’t played significant minutes this season for Manchester United.
Ronaldo missed team training on Wednesday, instead completing a session in the gym, and there’s a chance he will be saved for the last 16. That would give the likes of Gonçalo Ramos or Andre Silva a rare chance to start up front.
With the FIFA World Cup in Qatar nearing its knockout phase, here is an overview of the teams that have been eliminated from the tournament, which ends on Dec. 18.
WHAT IS THE FORMAT FOR THE GROUP STAGE?
* A round-robin format with each of the 32 teams playing three matches in groups of four. Teams get three points for a win and one for a draw.
* The top two in each group advance to the last 16, where the knockout stage begins on Dec. 3, with one-off matches that can go to extra time and then penalties if necessary to decide a winner.
WHICH TEAMS HAVE QUALIFIED FOR THE KNOCKOUT STAGE?
* Group A: The Netherlands and Senegal
* Group B: England and the United States
* Group C: Argentina and Poland
* Group D: France and Australia
* Group E: Japan and Spain
* Group F: Morocco and Croatia
WHICH TEAMS HAVE BEEN ELIMINATED FROM THE WORLD CUP?
QATAR
* Hosts Qatar were the first team to be eliminated following defeats by Ecuador (2-0) and Senegal (3-1). They ended their campaign without a point after a 2-0 defeat to the Netherlands in their final group stage match.
ECUADOR
* Ecuador came agonisingly close to reaching the last 16 and matching their previous best showing in 2006, but were eliminated after a 2-1 defeat to African champions Senegal.
IRAN
* Despite being beaten 6-2 by England in their Group B opener, Iran's 2-0 victory over Wales had given them a glimmer of hope for a history-making march to the last 16.
* However, a 1-0 defeat to the United States knocked them out of the competition.
WALES
* Wales, who were competing in the global showpiece tournament for the first time since 1958, finished bottom of Group B with one point and one goal.
MEXICO
* Mexico missed out on the knockout stages after finishing behind Poland on goal difference, ending a run of seven successive last-16 appearances at the World Cup.
* Mexico coach Tata Martino accepted full responsibility for their exit and said he will not extend his contract with the federation (FMF).
SAUDI ARABIA
* After opening their campaign in Qatar with a stunning 2-1 victory over Argentina, Saudi Arabia lost 2-0 to Poland and saw their hopes of making the knockout phase vanish with a 2-1 defeat by Mexico.
TUNISIA
* Tunisia beat defending champions France 1-0 in their last Group D match but it was not enough for them to advance to the last 16, after they drew to Denmark and were beaten by Australia in their first two games.
DENMARK
* Denmark finished bottom of Group D after drawing with Tunisia and losing to France and Australia.
GERMANY
* Germany were knocked out of the World Cup at the group stage for a second consecutive time, finishing third in Group E behind Japan and Spain.
COSTA RICA
* Costa Rica were knocked out after suffering a 4-2 defeat by Germany in their final Group E match, which left them bottom with three points after they lost 7-0 to Spain before beating Japan 1-0.
BELGIUM
* Belgium, who were favourites to qualify from Group F, finished third in their group with four points after winning just one of their three games.
* Belgium coach Roberto Martinez, who had been in charge of the team since 2016 and led them to the World Cup semi-finals in 2018, said he was standing down from the job after his side's exit.
CANADA
* Canada, making their first World Cup appearance since 1986, finished bottom of Group F with three losses.
Ghana vs Uruguay FIFA World Cup 2022: kick-off time, venue, stats and odds
Ghana play Uruguay in Group H of the World Cup on Friday.
When: Friday, Dec. 2, 8.30 PM local (1500 GMT/1000 ET)
Where: Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah
Capacity: 44,325
Odds:
Ghana win: 4/1
Uruguay win: 8/11
Draw: 13/5
Key stats:
* Ghana have not kept a clean sheet in their last nine World Cup matches.
* Uruguay were unbeaten in five FIFA World Cup group stage matches against European teams prior to their defeat by Portugal.
* Ghana's two group games have featured 10 goals. They were on the wrong end of a five-goal thriller against Portugal but beat South Korea 3-2, snapping their six-game winless run in the World Cup group stage.
* Uruguay, who have yet to score at this year's finals, have only failed to qualify for the knockout phase in one of their last six World Cup appearances.
Previous meetings:
* Their only previous meeting was in the infamous 2010 World Cup quarter-final, when Uruguay's Luis Suarez was sent off for a blatant handball only for Ghana to miss the resulting penalty and lose the shootout after the match finished 1-1 after extra time.
FIFA World Cup 2022: Goal-shy Uruguay need a repeat of infamous 2010 win over Ghana
Uruguay remain goalless at the World Cup and must find their form against next opponents Ghana in a re-run of one of the most infamous games in World Cup history if they are to progress to the next round of this tournament.
"We are looking for victory against Ghana, there is no doubt about it. If we have to make modifications, that is what we will do," coach Diego Alonso said after Monday's 2-0 defeat to Portugal left Uruguay bottom of Group H on one point.
Despite possessing the attacking riches of Darwin Nunez, Edinson Cavani and Luis Suarez, the South Americans also failed to score in their opening 0-0 draw with South Korea.
Their only chance of reaching the last 16 is with a win on Friday against Ghana, but the Africans will want revenge for being cruelly knocked out by Uruguay at the 2010 South Africa World Cup in a memorable and action-packed quarter-final.
In that game, Suarez handballed on the line in the dying minutes and was sent off, only for Ghana to miss the subsequent penalty then lose a shootout. That deprived them of becoming the first African team in history to reach a World Cup semi-final.
Suarez was cast as the villain of the drama - and 12 years later is in the Uruguayan squad and may well line up again against the Africans.
"For us, it's a different history," Alonso said, trying to play down the historic resonance of that game.
"They are looking for classification, us too. It has nothing to do with what happened years ago."
'NEED TO GAMBLE MORE'
Though Portugal dominated possession at the Lusail Stadium, Rodrigo Bentancur, Maxi Gomez and Suarez did go agonisingly close to breaking Uruguay's Qatar World Cup duck.
"We didn't play well but we had our chances and we were pushing forward. We were trying for it. But sometimes the opponents are good, they play well, they counter your game plan and don't let you be where you would like to be," Alonso said.
The South Americans certainly played with more snap and penetration after substitutes Facundo Pellistri and Giorgian de Arrascaeta came on with just under half an hour left.
"Our game improved with the two new players. The game was asking for them," Santos said. "At the start, Portugal owned the ball, they dominated the ball. After, we played well. We need to gamble more and to move more freely."
Arrascaeta looked devastated by the Portugal defeat but was also determined ahead of the Ghana game.
"We have one game left and we have to go for it. Without doubt, we have to win come what may," he said.
FIFA World Cup 2022: Ghana, Uruguay meet again at World Cup after 2010 drama
Ghana and Uruguay meet at the World Cup on Friday in a repeat of one of the tournament’s most contentious games, and Luis Suarez still isn't apologizing for his central role in the controversy 12 years ago.
Uruguay striker Suarez’s deliberate handball on the goal-line at the end of extra time in the quarterfinals of the 2010 World Cup in South Africa denied Ghana a certain goal and a place in history as the first African team to reach the semis. Suarez was sent off for the handball but celebrated wildly on the sidelines when Asamoah Gyan hit the penalty off the crossbar. Uruguay won the ensuing penalty shootout.
To make it worse, Suarez boasted after the 2010 game: “Truth is, it was worth it.”
On Thursday, he remained unrepentant.
“I don't apologize because I take the handball and the red card but the Ghana player missed the penalty. It's not my fault because I didn't miss the penalty,” Suarez said.
Ghana can now go some way toward settling the score. By beating Uruguay in their final Group H match, Ghana would advance to the round of 16, while knocking Uruguay out of the tournament.
Though the match in Al Wakrah has been circled as one to watch ever since the World Cup draw was made, Ghana coach Otto Addo tried his best to cast it as a “normal game” despite 2010 remaining a raw and painful memory for many Ghanaians, who are demanding revenge for the handball.
“For me, it's not a big topic,” Addo said, adding he wouldn't criticize one of his own players if they did the same as Suarez. “I would expect every player to do all he can to make sure his team goes through. Even sacrificing himself with a red card."
“What happened in 2010 is very sad but we can't change it. We want to look forward and we want to win this game," he said. "No matter how.”
Ghana, which squeezed out a thrilling 3-2 win over South Korea in its last game, must win again in Al Wakrah to be certain of going past the group stage for the first time since 2010. A draw could also be enough depending on the result of South Korea vs. Portugal.
Captain Andre Ayew is the only Ghana player in Qatar who was on the 2010 squad.
Uruguay has a handful, including the 35-year-old Suarez, who is playing what's likely his farewell World Cup before winding down a career that saw him celebrated as one of the best forwards in the world at one point. He won the Copa America with Uruguay and Spanish league titles and a Champions League trophy with Barcelona.
Suarez also carved out a reputation as one of the game's most controversial characters and has been punished three times for biting opponents, including a four-month ban for biting Italy defender Giorgio Chiellini on the shoulder at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.
Suarez started Uruguay's 0-0 draw with South Korea in Qatar but was on the bench for the 2-0 loss to Portugal, which left Uruguay bottom of the group.
Uruguay must now beat Ghana and hope South Korea doesn't beat Portugal to extend its stay at the World Cup and Suarez's international career for at least one more game. Goal difference will decide it if Uruguay and South Korea both win.
Stoking it just a little bit more, Suarez said the 2010 game against Ghana does still mean something to Uruguay.
“We are going to put our lives and soul into this match," Suarez said. “Ghana is a good team but we know them, we have beaten them before and we know how to beat them again.”
Brazil and Portugal already advanced into the knockout round so the focus on the final day of World Cup group play should be on the six other teams trying to avoid elimination.
Serbia, Switzerland, Cameroon, South Korea, Ghana and Uruguay all have a chance on Friday to reach the last 16.
Alas, the spotlight will still be on Brazil and Portugal.
Both teams need to either win or draw in their games to guarantee top spot in their respective groups and avoid a head-to-head match in the knockout round.
“If we had to face each other, it would be a game between two great teams,” Portugal coach Fernando Santos said. “But our wish, and Brazil’s, is that we meet later on.”
Brazil will be without Neymar for its match against Cameroon. The star forward injured his right ankle in Brazil's opening match and the team plans to reevaluate his status after the game.
Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to play for Portugal even though he missed Wednesday's training. Santos didn't reveal whether he plans to rest the 37-year-old team captain for the knockout round
“If he is well enough physically, he will be playing," Santos said. "I don’t even know if the chance is 50-50. It depends on our training session. I hope he’ll be able to play.”
CAMEROON-BRAZIL
Neymar is for sure out against Cameroon, and many of Brazil's stars may join him on the sideline.
Brazil can guarantee the top spot in Group G with a draw, so coach Tite was expected to make changes at nearly every position against Cameroon.
“Tite had already told us after the game against Switzerland that he intended to make changes in the lineup,” Brazil midfielder Fabinho said. “He said he wanted everyone to play and we are happy with that decision.”
Tite planned to use only reserve players: Ederson will replace Alisson in goal, and Dani Alves, Fabinho, Antony and Gabriel Martinelli are all expected to start.
If the 39-year-old Alves does play, he would become the oldest Brazilian to play at a World Cup — ahead of the 38-year-old Thiago Silva, who is Brazil’s captain in Qatar. Alves’ last game at a World Cup was in the round of 16 of the 2014 tournament in Brazil. He was injured four years ago in Russia.
Cameroon needs to beat Brazil and that might not be enough to advance past the group stage for the first time since its run to the quarterfinals in 1990. But Cameroon is at the mercy of other match results, and if both Serbia and Cameroon win its games, then advancing would come down to goal difference.
“We are going to be focused and very disciplined for the whole 90 minutes,” Cameroon coach Rigobert Song said. “I want to see the determination and commitment that will allow us to get the three points.”
Cameroon sent goalkeeper Andre Onana home for disciplinary reasons after a dispute with Song. He was dropped from the lineup before Cameroon's second game and the Inter Milan goalkeeper was sent home at the beginning of the week.
SERBIA-SWITZERLAND
It's a head-to-head elimination match between Serbia and Switzerland in Group G.
A draw for Switzerland is enough if Brazil wins or draws in its match against Cameroon. But if Cameroon beat Brazil and the Swiss take a point, then second place will be decided by goal difference.
Switzerland isn't even thinking about a draw.
“I don’t know a single team in the world that would go on the pitch aiming for a 0-0. That’s really dangerous,” Switzerland midfielder Djibril Sow said.
Switzerland has advanced out of group play into the knockout round the past two World Cups and the past two European Championships.
Serbia hasn't played a World Cup knockout match since becoming an independent nation. Sergej Milinkovic-Savic said Serbia's must-win position was expected.
“Of course. When we saw the draw and the schedule, we knew that everything would depend on the last game," the midfielder said. “We need to take this opportunity with both hands.”
Serbia’s draw with Cameroon was a lost chance because Serbia was leading 3-1 in the second half.
GHANA-URUGUAY
The Ghana against Uruguay match is a repeat of one of the World Cup's most contentious games: Luis Suárez in 2010 used a deliberate handball on the goal line at the end of extra time in the quarterfinals to deny Ghana a certain goal and a place in history as the first African team to reach the semifinals.
Suárez was sent off for the handball but celebrated wildly on the sidelines when Asamoah Gyan hit the penalty off the crossbar. Uruguay won the ensuing penalty shootout.
“Truth is, it was worth it," Suárez said in 2010 and hasn't changed his mind in the 12 years since.
“I don’t apologize, because I take the handball and the red card but the Ghana player missed the penalty. It’s not my fault because I didn’t miss the penalty,” Suárez said before the rematch.
A win by Ghana would avenge the moment by advancing the team to the round of 16 out of Group H. Uruguay would be eliminated.
“For me, it’s not a big topic,” Ghana coach Otto Addo said. “I would expect every player to do all he can to make sure his team goes through. Even sacrificing himself with a red card. What happened in 2010 is very sad, but we can’t change it. We want to look forward and we want to win this game."
Uruguay still has Suárez, who at 35 is likely playing in his final World Cup. Uruguay must beat Ghana and hope South Korea doesn’t beat Portugal to avoid elimination. Goal difference will decide it if Uruguay and South Korea both win.
Stoking it just a little bit more, Suárez said the 2010 game against Ghana does still mean something to Uruguay.
“We are going to put our lives and soul into this match,” Suarez said. “Ghana is a good team, but we know them. We have beaten them before and we know how to beat them again.”
