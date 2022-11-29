FIFA World Cup 2022, Ecuador vs Senegal LIVE: Enner Valencia in Ecuador's playing XI

As you would know that the other Group A fixture, that is, Qatar vs Netherlands, will also kick off at the same time as Ecuador vs Senegal. If you want to follow the updates of Qatar vs Netherlands match as well, then you can check them here.
The wait for the lineups is over! Here is how the two teams look like for their crucial match.
Ecuador starting XI: Hernan Galindez,Angelo Preciado, Felix Torres,Piero Hincapie, Pervis Estupinan, Alan Franco, Carlos Gruezo, Moises Caicedo, Gonzalo Plata, Michael Estrada,Enner Valencia
Bench:Robert Arboleda,Jose Cifuentes, William Pacho, Ayrton Preciado,Romario Ibarra, Moises Ramirez, Xavier Arreaga, Angel Mena, Jeremy Sarmiento, Diego Palacios, Alexander Dominguez, Djorkaeff Reasco, Jackson Porozo,Kevin Rodriguez
Senegal starting XI: Edouard Mendy, Youssouf Sabaly, Kalidou Koulibaly, Ismail Jakobs, Abdou Diallo, Pathe Ciss, Pape Gueye, Iliman-Cheikh Ndiaye,Idrissa Gueye, Ismaila Sarr,Boulaye Dia
Bench: Seny Dieng, Formose Mendy, Pape Abou Cisse, Nampalys Mendy, Nicolas Jackson, Moussa N'Diaye, Fode Ballo-Toure,Krepin Diatta, Pape Sarr,Famara Diedhiou, Ahmadou Dieng, Alfred Gomis, Moustapha Name, Loum N'Diaye
Ecuador frets over Valencia ahead of Senegal at World Cup
Enner Valencia has scored Ecuador's last six World Cup goals, so there's no understating how worried his country is after he was carried off the field on a stretcher against the Netherlands.
Ecuador hopes that the 33-year-old striker's troublesome knees are OK for a decisive final group match against Senegal on Tuesday. He hurt his right knee against the Netherlands after spraining his left knee in the first game against Qatar.
He was up and walking a little while after that stretcher ride with an ice pack strapped to his right leg and coach Gustavo Alfaro said Monday that Valencia might be ready to start against Senegal, although he could have to come off the bench.
“He has a big heart and he wants to be in every battle with our national team,” Alfaro said. “He wants to be there. He’s an extraordinary player and we'll try and get him ready.”
Ecuador's captain has three goals in two games in Qatar and is clearly key to its chances of reaching the knockout stage for only the second time. He scored three in three games in Ecuador's last World Cup appearance in 2014, but that wasn't enough to advance in Brazil.
La Tri have a slight advantage this time by needing a win or a draw to be certain of going through. Senegal has to win to be sure of advancing.
A victory by host Qatar over the Netherlands would make other permutations possible in Group A but that result is seen as unlikely given the Qataris' struggles. They have already been eliminated.
A prolonged stay at the World Cup would put more strain on Valencia's knees and an ongoing ankle problem but he'd take the pain for some World Cup joy after 10 years of service to the national team.
The young Ecuador team beat Qatar 2-0 in the tournament's opening game and then stretched the favored Netherlands in a 1-1 draw. The performances were both impressive but may be forgotten if Ecuador doesn't follow them up by sealing qualification.
“There’s such a thin line between qualifying and not,” Alfaro said. “If we don’t qualify people will say we haven’t done our job and if we do, people will be euphoric. Hopefully we will go through because we deserve it.”
While Ecuador holds out hope for Valencia's fitness, Senegal is already two games into life without its best player.
Sadio Mane's injury just two weeks before the World Cup forced the African champions to reconfigure their forward line and their entire game plan.
It was still a work in progress in an opening 2-0 loss to Netherlands but Senegal came closer to fully adjusting to Mane's absence when forwards Boulaye Dia, Famara Diedhiou and Bamba Dieng all scored in a 3-1 win over Qatar to revive Senegal's chances.
Senegal, ranked No. 18 in the world and fresh from winning the African Cup of Nations title in February, would normally be the clear favorite over the inexperienced No. 44 Ecuador, even with Valencia's extraordinary run of scoring in four of his country's last five World Cup games.
It's never so simple at a World Cup and certainly not at this one after third-ranked Argentina lost to Saudi Arabia and second-ranked Belgium fell to Morocco.
Senegal has the added pressure of the last World Cup in 2018. Then, the team missed out on a place in the last 16 after losing to Colombia, another South American team, in the final set of group games when a draw would have been enough. Senegal finished level on points with Japan but was eliminated because it had more yellow cards.
“We’re dealing with the pressure and the stress. For me, it’s a good stress,” Senegal coach Aliou Cisse said. “We are not going to overthink it. There are no two ways about it, we have to win the game to advance.”
Senegal welcome pressure of decisive Ecuador clash, says Cisse
Senegal coach Aliou Cisse said his team are expected to reach the World Cup knockout stages due to their status as African champions but his players are adapting to the pressure well.
Having reached the quarter-finals on their World Cup debut in 2002, Senegal were eliminated in the group stage on fair play points four years ago in Russia.
Senegal need to beat Ecuador in their final Group A game on Tuesday to qualify for the last 16. They could still remain in contention with a draw, provided hosts Qatar beat three-times finalists Netherlands.
"I come from a country where we don't like losing," Cisse told reporters on Monday. "We're always hungry for that win. Not going to the round of 16 would be difficult to digest.
"We're okay, we're dealing with the pressure and stress. For me, it's good stress."
Cisse's side lost 2-0 to the Dutch but beat Qatar 3-1 to keep alive their hopes of advancing.
"We understand that winning will allow us to continue on the adventure and that's exactly what we intend on doing," Cisse said. "We know in 2018 we were looking for a draw when maybe the points would play in our favour but this isn't the case tomorrow.
"We've got a very strong and experienced team, they're a well-oiled machine. We've got the right mixture of veterans and players, players who are used to these types of challenges."
Ecuador need a win or draw to qualify, after beating Qatar 2-0 and outplaying the Dutch in a 1-1 draw to go joint top of Group A.
The South Americans are sweating on the fitness of captain Enner Valencia after he was carried off late in the Netherlands draw with a recurrence of a knee strain.
The 33-year-old forward has scored all three of Ecuador's goals in Qatar, adding to the three he bagged in Brazil in 2014, and is key to their chances of reaching the knockout round for only the second time.
"I hope he won't be playing tomorrow," Cisse joked. "I don't really know (Valencia) in particular but I can see that he is a warrior and he'll want to be part of the team for a game like this.
"I think the whole Ecuadorean team is a great team, they are very aggressive and they defend well. I know that my team will be focused tomorrow."
Senegal and Ecuador both have the opportunity to progress into the Round of 16 at the FIFA World Cup 2022 when the two sides clash in their final Group A fixture at the Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan on Tuesday, November 29.
Ecuador find themselves in the second spot on the table with four points from their first two games while Senegal are just behind them in third with three points. The Netherlands who face Qatar are the current group-leaders with four points.
Ecuador began their campaign in fine fashion with a 2-0 win over hosts Qatar courtesy a brace from captain Enner Valencia. The victory also made Qatar the first host national to lose the opening game of a World Cup. Valencia was at hand again in their second game to score the equaliser in a 1-1 draw against the Netherlands.
Also Read | FIFA World Cup: Several online scams target fans — here is how you can protect yourself
The three goals so far mean Valencia is only the fourth player in history to score six consecutive World Cup goals for a nation, having netted the last three in the 2014 campaign. He’ll fancy his chances to extend that record against Senegal.
A draw will be enough for Ecuador to progress to the last 16, matching their best-ever World Cup performance achieved in Germany back in 2006.
Senegal, on the other hand, need a win to progress to the knockouts, although a draw could see them go through provided Qatar manage to beat Netherlands by two goals or more, which seems improbable.
Senegal started their World Cup 2022 campaign with a late 2-0 defeat to the Netherlands, conceding twice in the final 10 mins of the game. They then managed a 3-1 win against host Qatar to keep their hopes of qualifying alive.
Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo receives $225 million offer from Saudi Arabia club Al-Nassr
The reigning African champions have reached the World Cup quarter-finals in their debut campaign in 2002 but were eliminated in the group stage on fair play points in their second visit in 2018 when they finished level with Japan.
They’ve played South American opposition twice at the World Cup, drawing 3-3 with Uruguay in 2002 and losing 1-0 to Colombia in 2018. Ecuador on the other hand have never faced an African nation at the World Cup finals.
Ecuador vs Senegal Team News:
Talismanic captain Enner Valencia picked up a knock on his knee in the first game and then had to be carried off the field on a stretcher against Netherlands. It remains to be seen if he’s fit to start this tie, although local reports suggest Valencia should be in the Starting XI.
Defender Abdou Diallo returned for Senegal in their last game and the Lions of Teranga do not have any fresh injury concerns after their last win against Qatar.
Ecuador vs Senegal Head-to-Head: Ecuador and Senegal have met just once in the past when they played a pre-World Cup friendly back in 2002. That match ended with the African nation clinching a 1-0 victory.
Senegal vs Ecuador Possible XIs:
Ecuador Possible Starting 11 (4-4-2): Galindez; An. Preciado, Torres, Hincapie, Estupinan; Plata, Mendez, Caicedo, Ibarra; Valencia, Estrada.
Subs: Dominguez, Ramirez, Arboleda, Arreaga, Pacho, Porozo, Palacios, Gruezo, Cifuentes, Franco, Sarmiento, Ar. Preciado, Mena, Reasco, Rodriguez.
Senegal Possible Starting 11 (4-2-3-1): Mendy; Sabaly, Koulibaly, Cisse, Diallo; Gueye, Mendy; Sarr, Dia, Diatta; Diedhiou.
Subs: Dieng, Gomis, Mendy, Ballo-Toure, Jakobs, N'Diaye, Gueye, Loum, Ciss, Name, Sarr, Kouyate, Ndiaye, Jackson, Dieng.
Ecuador vs Senegal Form Guide (Last five games):
Ecuador: D-D-D-W-D
Senegal: W-W-D-L-W
Betting odds (bet365)
Ecuador win: 2.45
Draw: 3.20
Senegal win: 3.10
South Korea vs Ghana Prediction: While Senegal looked good in their 3-1 win against Qatar and did manage to keep Netherlands at bay for most of the game, we still think Ecuador could nick this if Enner Valencia is fit to start up front. The Ecuador captain needs only a sniff to convert and could play a big role in this game.
Where to watch and kick-off timing: The match will kick off at 8:30 PM IST on Tuesday, November 29 and will be beamed live on Sports18 and Sports18 HD. Fans can also stream the action online on JioCinema’s official website and Jio Cinema app.
FIFA World Cup 2022: As Qatar World Cup unfolds, planet keeps spinning
Football, to most of the global billions watching the World Cup this month — is not human society itself, with all its thorny issues. But at times, the game is a reflection of the entire planet — of nations, their disputes, their aspirations and those of a multitude of minority communities.
In early November, just weeks before the most heavily scrutinized World Cup in the tournament's history kicked off in Qatar, top FIFA officials sent a letter urging teams to “let football take center stage.”
FIFA president Gianni Infantino followed this up on the eve of the opening match with a one-hour diatribe against all who had criticized the host nation's human rights record, the conditions that led to thousands of migrant workers dying building the nation's glittering new stadiums and its stance on LGBTQ issues.
Fans from around the world have a different idea of what that “center stage” should show. Many, but not all, Iranians attending matches in Qatar have wanted to express their support for protesters at home. And they’ve wanted the team to do the same.
Other political issues have been erupting fast and furious on a near-daily basis. And outside the World Cup bubble, the world itself has kept turning in some of its most fractious events, both unsurprising and surprising: Russia's war in Ukraine, mass shootings in the United States and the sudden eruption of protests in China.
Of the sporting spirit, George Orwell wrote: “I am always amazed when I hear people saying that sport creates goodwill between the nations, and that if only the common peoples of the world could meet one another at football or cricket, they would have no inclination to meet on the battlefield.”
His point stands. Russia was banned from this World Cup after hosting the previous one in 2018, mirroring the isolation the country and its leaders face for the Ukraine invasion. Ukraine itself fell at the last hurdle for qualification, with fans at home likely more concerned about bombardment and survival amid electricity and water shortages than watching matches in Qatar.
Decades of enmity between the United Sates and Iran have been seeping into the buildup before the two nations play a critical World Cup match Tuesday that could see one of the countries progress to the knockout stages. The U.S. Soccer Federation briefly displayed Iran’s national flag on social media without the emblem of the Islamic Republic, saying the move supported protesters inside Iran. The Tehran government reacted by accusing America of removing the name of God from its national flag.
The century-long Israeli-Palestinian conflict, including Israel’s occupation of lands Palestinians want for a future state, has also featured in Qatar, though neither national team is competing. The Palestinian flag and pro-Palestinian fans have been prominent, while Israeli media and fans have been less welcome in an Arab nation that has not normalized relations with Israel.
As Morocco completed a famous victory over the highly-ranked stars of Belgium Sunday, unrest broke out in Belgian cities and also in the Netherlands, where the immigrant North African community has long been marginalized. “Those are not fans; they are rioters. Moroccan fans are there to celebrate,” the mayor of Brussels said.
LGBTQ rights have been at the fore in Qatar as well, with the country under the microscope for its human rights record and laws criminalizing homosexuality.
Germany’s players covered their mouths for the team photo before their opening match to protest against FIFA following the governing body’s clampdown on the “One Love” armband. Sporting rainbow colors, a symbol of LGBTQ rights, has been a key contentious issue. Some European officials have brought those colors to the stands.
Qatari soccer fans responded to Germany’s protest by holding pictures of former Germany playmaker Mesut Özil while covering their mouths. This referenced Ozil, a German-born descendant of Turkish immigrants, quitting the national team after becoming a target of racist abuse and a scapegoat for Germany’s early World Cup exit in 2018. “I am German when we win, but I am an immigrant when we lose,” Özil said at the time.
Keeping the world out of sport, as this tournament and many World Cups and Olympics before have shown, is well nigh impossible. This is especially true in a hyperconnected world, with each word, each gesture, each celebration or outpouring of dismay magnified for a global audience.
Football may indeed claim center stage when these matches are watched and nations' nervous systems go through the wringer. But day-to-day complex issues are never far from the surface, always ready to burst through and dominate. The rest of the world, it turns out, doesn't end where the soccer pitch begins.
Argentina captain and record goal-scorer Lionel Messi takes on Portugal's skipper and highest goal-scorer Cristiano Ronaldo in fan coin world cup. The rivalry between the two legendary players just keeps taking newer forms and shapes. Read more about this story here.
Golden Boot is the award given to the footballer who scores the most goals in a FIFA World Cup. The Golden Boot is one of the most prestigious awards in the football world. Some of the previous winners of the Golden Boot are England's Harry Kane, Colombia's James Rodríguez, Germany's Thomas Muller and Miroslav Klose, and Brazil's Ronaldo. The race for the Golden Boot award at FIFA World Cup 2022 is already underway. Bookmark this story as it will be updated daily to show the leaders.
Day 10 of the FIFA World Cup 2022 will mark the kickstart of the final round of group-stage fixtures. For the teams whose fates are not yet sealed, the final round of fixtures are a chance to make one final push to keep their dreams alive. First up it is D-Day for Group A and Group B. Today we shall see hosts Qatar for the final time in the tournament. Then the battle of the Brits will happen at the same time as the US-Iran stand-off. Here is everything you need to know about all the action that is about to unfold today.