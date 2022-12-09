FIFA World Cup 2022 Brazil vs Croatia Live Updates: Neymar, Mordic battle for a semifinal spot as game kicks off | BRA 0-0 CRO

20' Min: Croatia 0-0 Brazil
CHANCE! Brilliant one-two inside the Croatia box as Vinicius exchanges passes with Richarlison before firing a low shot but it's blocked by a good last-ditch slide. The ball then breaks for Neymar who tries to curl it into the net but it's straight at the keeper Livakovic who collects.
13' Min: Croatia 0-0 Brazil
CHANCE! Juranovic with a lovely run as he carries the ball all the way to the edge of the Brazil box before laying it off for Pasalic on the wing to send in a dangerous low cross across goal. Both Juranovic and Perisic attack the ball but neither player manages to get a boot onto it!
5' Min: Croatia 0-0 Brazil
Save! Vinicius beautifully controls a long cross-field ball form Marquinhos and then cuts onto his right to shoot but the first shot is blocked by Pasalic at the edge of the box. Vinicius takes aim again as he collects the rebound but this time his curling shot is collected safely by Livakovic.