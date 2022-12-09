Homesports news

FIFA World Cup 2022 Brazil vs Croatia Live Updates: Neymar, Mordic battle for a semifinal spot as game kicks off | BRA 0-0 CRO

By CNBCTV18.com Dec 9, 2022 8:32 PM IST (Updated)
FIFA World Cup 2022, Brazil vs Croatia Live Updates: Follow the live score and updates from the Quarter-Final clash of the 2022 World Cup between Brazil and Croatia being played at the Education City Stadium on Friday, December 9.

25' Min - YELLOW CARD! A high boot from Danilo to stop Juranovic on the wing results in the first booking of the game. It's also a free-kick in a promising spot for Modric who floats it into the middle but it's cleared safely. 

Dec 9, 2022 8:56 PM

23' Min: Croatia 0-0 Brazil

Richarlison brings down a clearance with his chest inside the box and then lays it for Casemiro whose shot is blocked by Lovren for a corner. 

The delivery from Raphinha is aimed at the near post but Croatia manage to clear their lines. 

Dec 9, 2022 8:54 PM

20' Min: Croatia 0-0 Brazil

CHANCE! Brilliant one-two inside the Croatia box as Vinicius exchanges passes with Richarlison before firing a low shot but it's blocked by a good last-ditch slide. The ball then breaks for Neymar who tries to curl it into the net but it's straight at the keeper Livakovic who collects. 

Dec 9, 2022 8:52 PM

19' Min: Croatia 0-0 Brazil

Shot! Kramaric finds some space at the edge of the box and lets fly with his right boot but the shot is blocked by Militao who rushes out to close the space. 

Dec 9, 2022 8:50 PM

18' Min: Croatia 0-0 Brazil

Brazil with an extended spell of possession but nothing comes off it. Croatia have defended really well in the early stages. 

Dec 9, 2022 8:49 PM

15' Min: Croatia 0-0 Brazil

Modric pinches the ball from Casemiro in the final third and then floats in a good cross from the edge of the box but Militao is first to the ball as he clears with his head. Croatia are doing well to put Brazil under pressure very high up the pitch. 

Dec 9, 2022 8:46 PM

13' Min: Croatia 0-0 Brazil

CHANCE! Juranovic with a lovely run as he carries the ball all the way to the edge of the Brazil box before laying it off for Pasalic on the wing to send in a dangerous low cross across goal. Both Juranovic and Perisic attack the ball but neither player manages to get a boot onto it! 

Dec 9, 2022 8:44 PM

12' Min: Croatia 0-0 Brazil

Brazil aren't shy to mix it up as they're periodically causing problems with long balls from defence into the feet of their wingers who are finding space as Croatia try to crowd out the midfield. 

Dec 9, 2022 8:42 PM

10' Min: Croatia 0-0 Brazil

Neymar takes up position on the wing and then releases Vinicius in the middle but the Real Madrid winger doesn't pull the trigger and his pass towards Rapinha is cut out. 

Vinicius was in a good position but opted not to shoot! 

Dec 9, 2022 8:41 PM

8' Min: Croatia 0-0 Brazil

Beautiful ball from Kramaric to find Perisic in the box but the winger commits a foul as he battles to get his head onto the ball. 

Dec 9, 2022 8:39 PM

5' Min: Croatia 0-0 Brazil

Save! Vinicius beautifully controls a long cross-field ball form Marquinhos and then cuts onto his right to shoot but the first shot is blocked by Pasalic at the edge of the box. Vinicius takes aim again as he collects the rebound but this time his curling shot is collected safely by Livakovic. 

Dec 9, 2022 8:36 PM

4' Min: Croatia 0-0 Brazil

Good work from Richarlison as he comes back to the edge of his own area to steal the ball from Modric and wins a foul in the process. 

Dec 9, 2022 8:34 PM

2' Min: Croatia 0-0 Brazil

The game is tight in midfield but Brazil are holding onto the ball in the early stages. As we speak Kovacic steals the ball from Paqueta in midfield and then zips forward before being hacked down by Casemiro to win a foul. 

Dec 9, 2022 8:33 PM

KICK OFF! And we're underway at the Education City Stadium! Croatia in their red and white kit while Brazil are in their iconic yellow shirts. 

Dec 9, 2022 8:31 PM

The players are lined up in the middle for the national anthems. We have Croatia first followed by Croatia! 

The camera also pans to the legendary 'O Fenômeno' Ronaldo who watches from the stands.  

Dec 9, 2022 8:28 PM