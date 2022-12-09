FIFA World Cup 2022 Brazil vs Croatia Live Updates: Neymar's Selecao take on Modric's Croatia for a spot in Semi-Finals

World Cup 2022 - Brazil's road to the quarterfinal
Tournament favourites Brazil were part of Group G, a group that also had Switzerland, Cameroon, and Serbia. Brazil began their 2022 FIFA World Cup tournament with a bang. Two goals by Richarlison with no reply from Serbia saw Brazil secure all three points. Switzerland forced Brazil to toil hard but an 83-minute goal from Casemerio meant that Brazil not only secured another win but cruised into the Round of 16 after two matches.
With a berth in the Round of 16 already confirmed, a second-string Brazilian side took the field against Cameroon. Cameroon's Vincent Aboubakar netted a goal in the dying minutes as Brazil lost a World Cup game for the first time against an African nation.
Two wins and a loss meant that Brazil were tied on six points with Switzerland. But the Samba Boys' better goal difference of +2 as against Switzerland's goal difference of +1 meant that the five-time champions topped Group G. With Brazil topping their group, they took on South Korea in their Round of 16 clash.
For the match against South Korea Brazil welcomed back Neymar Jr. with open arms. The talismanic forward was sidelined after Brazil's tournament opener due to an ankle injury. The contest was always going to be a mismatch as Brazil fired in four goals inside the first half. The goals came from Vinicius Jr., Neymar, Richarlison and Lucas Paqueta. Although South Korea did manage to pull a goal back in the second half but securing a win never proved a problem for the Brazilians.
World Cup 2022 - Croatia's path to the quarterfinal
Croatia were drawn in Group F along with Morocco, Belgium, and Canada. The team began its campaign with a tame goalless draw against Morocco. The Luka Modric-led side then pulled off a come-from-behind 4-1 win against Canada before settling for another goalless draw against Belgium.
Two draws and a solitary win meant that Croatia had to settle for second place in the group behind the tournament's surprise package Morocco. Second place in their group meant that Croatia drew Japan, the group toppers of Group E, in their round of 16 fixture.
Croatia's round of 16 encounter against Japan began on a slow note as the team conceded in the first half. Japan's Daizen Maeda opened the scoring in the 43rd minute and Ivan Perisic headed the equalizer 10 minutes after the break but the teams could not be separated over the remainder of the game. The match was then forced into 30 minutes of extra time but the two teams still failed to score, bringing the dreaded penalty shoot-outs into the picture.
In the penalty shoot-outs, Croatia's goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic turned the saviour as he saved three spot-kicks as Croatia beat Japan 3-1 penalty shootouts to reach the World Cup quarter-finals for the third time after an enthralling 120-minute contest.
Brazil vs Croatia Teams: Here's how the two sides line-up today! Brazil are unchanged from the team that thrashed South Korea 4-1 in the last 16 while Croatia make two changes from their exhausting 1-1 draw with Japan which went to a penalty shootout.
Brazil Starting XI: Alisson, Militao, Silva, Marquinhos, Danilo, Casemiro, Paqueta, Raphinha, Neymar, Vinicius Jr, Richarlison
Subs: Weverton, Ederson, Fred, Alves, Fabinho, Guimaraes, Antony, Rodrygo, Ribeiro, Bremer, Pedro, Martinelli
Croatia Starting XI: Livakovic, Sosa, Gvardiol, Lovren, Juranovic, Kramaric, Modric, Brozovic, Kramaric, Pasalic, Perisic
Subs: Erlic, Majer, Grbic, Vlasic, Livaja, Petkovic, Budimir, Orsic, Vida, Ivusic, Sutalo, Sucic, Jakic, Barisic
Hello and welcome to our FIFA World Cup 2022 live blog as the quarterfinal stage of the tournament in Qatar kicks off today with a mouth-watering clash between five-time champions Brazil and 2018 finalists Croatia at the Education City stadium starting at 8:30 PM IST which will be followed by Netherlands vs Argentina at the Lusail Stadium which kicks off at 12:30 AM IST later tonight.
Stay tuned to our page as we'll bring you all the updates LIVE from Qatar!