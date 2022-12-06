FIFA World Cup 2022 Morocco vs Spain Live Updates: Clinical Spain look to fend off gritty Morocco

Morocco v Spain FIFA World Cup 2022, Round of 16 match: kickoff time, venue, stats and odds
DOHA: Morocco play Spain in the last 16 at the World Cup in Al Rayyan on Tuesday.
When: Tuesday, Dec. 6, 8.30 PM IST
Where: Education City Stadium
Capacity: 44,667
Odds (after 90 minutes):
Morocco win: 5/1
Spain win: 6/10
Draw: 27/10
Key stats:
* Morocco are undefeated in six with coach Walid Regragui who took over the team in September. They have conceded one goal only, against Canada in their last match.
* Morocco have reached the last 16 for the second time since 1986. It is the first time an Arab coach has guided a team to the knock-out stages.
* Luis Enrique took over Spain in July 2018 after their elimination from the World Cup in Russia but quit in June 2019 for personal reasons. He rejoined the national team four months later.
* Luis Enrique led Spain to the semi-final of Euro 2020 last year, then to the final of the European Nations League before losing to France.
Previous meetings:
* Morocco have played Spain three times since 1961, including once at the World Cup. Spain won twice, but the third ended in 2-2 draw at the World Cup in Russia four years ago.
FIFA World Cup 2022 Morocco vs Spain Round of 16 LIVE: Arab fans in Qatar rally behind Morocco at World Cup
Moroccans in Qatar are feeling the love from across the Arab world ahead of their country’s World Cup clash with Spain on Tuesday.
After their own teams were eliminated from the first World Cup in the Middle East, many Qatari, Saudi and Tunisians fans in Doha are now rallying behind Morocco — the last Arab team left in the tournament.
At Marrakech, a Moroccan restaurant in Doha, some employees were moved by the outpouring of support. Some even dared to dream big for the national team.
“All Arab countries felt the joy for us and helped us feel the joy,” Yassin al- Youssfi, said as he poured Moroccan tea wearing the team’s bright red shirt. “I hope this feeling lasts when we hold up the cup. It will be held by Moroccan hands.”
The Atlas Lions clinched first place in Group F ahead of 2018 finalist Croatia and semifinalist Belgium, reaching the round of 16 in a World Cup for the first time since 1986. One more victory for Morocco would mean the country’s first trip to the quarterfinals.
Morocco's success caused an outpouring of joy in the Arab world. Celebrations spread from Gaza City to Cairo. In Doha, the Moroccan community felt at home.
“In any place in Qatar, you’d find people congratulating you and cheering for you,” said Naouel Farih, chef at the Marrakech restaurant. “It gives a person so much pride and happiness that the Moroccan team reached the last 16.”
Fans draped in Morocco's national flag gathered in Doha's Souq Waqif bazaar on Sunday and danced late into the night in an impromptu street party. Some chanted in Arabic: “Congratulations to us on this beginning! It will go on and on!”
“I feel like I am in Morocco!” said Ibrahim Boutahar, a Moroccan fan who lives in Doha and joined the dancing, chanting and ululating crowd. “The vibe is Moroccan, the music ... the rituals."
The support from other Arab and African countries has been welcomed also by fans watching the World Cup from home in Morocco.
Kadr Ighiri, a 51-year-old working in human resources in Casablanca, said he believes that backing has provided a boost for the team and will help it against Spain on Tuesday.
The Moroccan players “feel like they are playing at home,” Ighiri said. “That is key.”
FIFA World Cup 2022 Morocco vs Spain Round of 16 LIVE: Morocco fans scramble for tickets ahead of Spain match
Moroccans have been flying into Qatar for their team's knockout World Cup match against Spain on Tuesday even as fans already in the country have been scrambling for tickets, adding to demand for seats in a potential challenge for the organisers.
The last Arab and African side left in World Cup, Morocco has been willed on by some of the most impassioned fans at the tournament, many of whom live and work in Qatar and are hoping to see their team advance to its first quarter final.
But Morocco's matches have also been testing for organisers: there was pushing and shoving outside the stadium as ticketless fans gathered ahead of its Dec. 1 defeat of Canada, with some trying to climb the fence.
Desperate to attend the match against 2010 champions Spain, more than 1,000 Moroccan fans gathered at the official ticketing office on Monday night. Reuters journalists saw at least two scuffles and riot police deploy as the crowd swelled.
One fan said many had left empty-handed.
Some said they had come after seeing social media posts saying the Moroccan embassy and football association would distribute free tickets. Reuters could not reach the Moroccan football federation for comment.
The Moroccan embassy said on Twitter that it had handed out 500 tickets to Moroccans living in Qatar. The Moroccan football team's official Facebook page had said FIFA had made 5,000 extra tickets available for Morocco fans.
Some have struck lucky, saying they had got tickets from the Moroccan football federation.
One of them was Mohammed-Tayyeb Muhyi, who said he got his ticket after landing in Qatar on Tuesday. He said he had neither a flight nor a match ticket 24 hours earlier.
"We're in a dream," he said.
'STAY CALM'
Another Morocco fan, Houda Belkadi El Haloui, who has been in Qatar for three weeks, said she also got a ticket from the football federation after it called her and told her to collect it from a coffee shop.
“I had a chance to get one, but I am very afraid for my other brothers and sisters that they will be blocked outside of the stadium. I’m very afraid. I hope the Moroccan supporters will understand that there is a problem ... I ask them to stay calm."
While Morocco, in the last 16 for the first time since 1986, is the underdog, the support of its vociferous, red-clan fans has been seen as a big asset in the first World Cup hosted by an Arab state.
“Atlas Lions carry hopes of a whole continent," the Moroccan newspaper Maroc Le Jour declared in a front-page headline.
Royal Air Maroc said on Friday it was laying on four extra flights with 270-340 fans on each.
The Moroccan consulate has asked fans to "show sportsmanship regardless of the result" and to avoid doing anything that could trigger incidents with Spanish fans.
FIFA World Cup 2022 Morocco vs Spain LIVE: Spain is prepared for penalties against Morocco in the Round of 16
Spain coach Luis Enrique gave his team a unique assignment following a penalty shootout loss to Italy at last year's European Championship.
“I told my players they have homework ahead of the World Cup. You need to take at least 1,000 penalties with your club,” Luis Enrique recounted Monday. “We can’t just work on it in our training camp with the national team.”
While Spain is hoping it won’t come down to a shootout against Morocco in the round of 16 on Tuesday, at least the team is well prepared if it does get to that point.
Spain was also eliminated in a penalty shootout at the 2018 World Cup, by host Russia.
“It doesn’t just depend on luck. It’s a moment of the highest pressure. If you’ve trained for that often, then the way you take a penalty will improve,” Luis Enrique said. “Obviously you cannot train for the pressure and the tension. But it’s manageable. You can cope with that pressure.”
Ferran Torres converted a penalty for Spain in its opening 7-0 win over Costa Rica.
Spain goalkeeper Unai Simón saved two penalties in a shootout win over Switzerland before the loss to Italy at Euro 2020.
“The goalkeepers are ready, too. You’ve seen it in our training sessions,” Luis Enrique said through a translator. “It’s homework that we’ve taken into account.”
Morocco has been one of the biggest surprises of the tournament by winning a difficult group ahead of 2018 finalist Croatia and 2018 semifinalist Belgium.
Morocco conceded only one goal in its three group matches and the team has big support in Qatar as the last of the four Arab qualifiers still playing — and now the last African team, too, after Senegal was eliminated by England on Sunday.
“Everyone wants to come to Doha,” said Morocco coach Walid Regragui, who only took over his team in August. “We could fill two stadiums.”
As close neighbors, there are also a lot of ties between Morocco and Spain.
Morocco goalkeeper Yassine Bounou and striker Youssef En-Nesyri both play in Spain for Sevilla. Talented right back Achraf Hakimi, a Paris Saint-Germain player, was born in Madrid. Regragui played in Spain with Racing Santander.
Many of Morocco’s players speak Spanish and the team’s medical staff is Spanish.
“Morocco is a country for which we have a great relationship,” Luis Enrique said. “It’s a festival of football.”
Spain also met Morocco in the teams’ final group game in 2018, which ended 2-2.
“They play a possession game, which is very difficult for the opponent but also for people watching,” Regragui said. “Tak, tak, tak, tak, tak until the players are tired.”
For inspiration, Morocco is looking to Japan’s win over Spain in the final set of group games, when Japan had only 17% of the possession.
“We need to have a strong head. We need to accept that they’re going to play a possession game,” Regragui said. “Spain won’t know what to do with all that ball possession — that’s our plan.”
The winner will face either Portugal or Switzerland for a spot in the semifinals.
FIFA World Cup 2022: Despite failure in last 16, Asian teams have shone on global stage in Qatar
Asia will again be unrepresented in the World Cup quarter-finals but several upset wins and vibrant displays have many in the continent feeling that the gap to the best teams is closing.
The first World Cup in the Arab world was also the second held entirely on the globe's most populous continent and heavyweights Argentina, Germany, Spain, Portugal and Denmark all tasted defeat at the hands of Asian confederation teams.
Japan, South Korea and Australia made it out of the group stage for a record representation in the last 16 but none were able emulate the 2002 Taegeuk Warriors and the North Korean side of 1966 by making the quarter-finals.
They did not bow out meekly, though, with Australia taking Argentina down to the wire in a 2-1 defeat, Japan losing on penalties to Croatia after a 1-1 draw, and South Korea battling until the end despite conceding four early goals to Brazil.
Also Read | Explainer: Post-FIFA World Cup future for Qatar's football stadiums
"Brazil deserved to win ... but it has been extraordinary what has happened with Korean football over the last four years," South Korea coach Paulo Bento said after the 4-1 defeat.
"We were very bold in how we approached the game today - even though we were low on energy we were loyal to our style to the end and I was very proud of that."
The one major disappointment was the performance of host nation and Asian champions Qatar, who looked out of their depth throughout and were the only one of the six teams from the confederation to fail to register a win.
Their neighbours Saudi Arabia stood the football world on its head, however, when they came from behind to beat Lionel Messi's Argentina 2-1 in their opening match in what statisticians Gracenote credited as the biggest shock in World Cup history.
Also Read | Qatar's alcohol ban in stadiums leads to safer experience for female fans
The Saudis were unable to capitalise on that win and departed after the group stage following two losses but will turn their attention to the next Asian Cup with renewed confidence.
Iran, perhaps distracted by the turmoil of anti-government protests back home, were pummelled 6-2 by England in their opener but restored credibility with a 2-0 win over Wales before bowing out in a 1-0 loss to the United States.
"CAN WIN ON WORLD STAGE"
It was left to East Asian sides Japan and South Korea and southerly appendage Australia, who switched from the Oceania confederation in 2006, to fly the Asian flag in the knockout rounds.
Japan stunned both Germany and Spain 2-1 to top a tough group even after they suffered a 1-0 shock themselves at the hands of Costa Rica.
"Our victories over Spain and Germany, two of the top teams in the world, is something that gives us a great confidence," said Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu.
"Of course, there are many things that we still have to learn, but we can win on the world stage. All the people that are involved in the football in Asia as well as Japan I think can share our happiness."
South Korea's never-say-die attitude earned them a last-gasp 2-1 win over Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal that sealed their place in the last 16, Hwang Hee-chan striking in stoppage time to secure a famous win.
Of all the success for the Asian confederation sides, Australia's progressing to the last 16 was perhaps the most surprising given they had scraped into the tournament via two playoffs.
Graham Arnold's unheralded squad rebounded from a 4-1 loss to France to beat both Tunisia and Denmark 1-0 and reach the knockout stages for only the second time.
"It's great for Asia," said Arnold. "I do believe that Asian football is getting stronger and stronger and stronger, and we're catching up quickly."
FIFA World Cup 2022: Spain or Morocco? World Cup passions blur in Spanish exclave
The World Cup knockout game between Spain and Morocco will bring millions of fans on both sides of the Strait of Gibraltar together around screens in bars and living rooms to see which country will keep alive its dream of soccer glory.
Nowhere will loyalties likely be more blurred than in Spain’s tiny North African territory of Ceuta where identities, both national and religious, often mix in unpredictable ways that confound the easy categories of sports fandom.
Sulaika Hosain, a 26-year-old Ceuta native, feels “100% Spanish,” yet when the game kicks off on Tuesday in Qatar, her sympathies will tilt toward Morocco, the land of her grandfather.
“I am a Spaniard and want Spain to win, but I am rooting for Morocco. ... When Morocco plays, something moves inside me," she said at the indoor playground where she works. "Let them win something, so people can say, ‘look, Morocco is not just a poor place.’”
Some World Cup games become supercharged with layers of political symbolism, such as the match between United States and Iran last week. Spain and Morocco are far from geopolitical rivals, but their long and complex relationship will no doubt be part of the backdrop to the game in Al Rayyan.
Ceuta, perched on an isthmus with a promontory historically considered the lesser of the Pillars of Hercules of antiquity, has been a Spanish possession since 1580. Its mixed population of Christians and Muslims, Spanish and Moroccan residents and day workers, live in relative harmony behind a border fence that many desperate migrants from across Africa see as their last barrier to a better life.
However, the city of 85,000 recently became the flashpoint of the biggest diplomatic crisis in recent memory between Madrid and Rabat.
In May 2021, the Moroccan government dropped its border controls and let thousands of young migrants from Morocco and sub-Saharan countries pour into Ceuta, which Morocco does not officially recognize as Spanish territory.
The move was interpreted as Morocco’s retaliation for Spain’s decision to allow a pro-independence leader from the disputed Western Sahara region to be treated for COVID-19 at a Spanish hospital. That, combined with a border closed by Morocco for two years to control the pandemic, damaged the economy on both side of the frontier. Tensions were only calmed and the border reopened after Spain’s prime minister met with Moroccan King Mohammed VI in April.
But for many people like Hosain, who live or work in Ceuta, the game won't tear them in two.
It is more like a win-win scenario: They will be happy for either Spain or Morocco to reach the quarterfinals and will pull for the winner to go all the way and lift the World Cup trophy in Qatar.
Mohamed Laarbi, 28, manages a bar in Ceuta that is showing all the World Cup matches. He is a third-generation Spaniard and is fully backing Spain. Regardless of the result, he does not expect the game to lead to any serious problems like the riots in Belgium and the Netherlands after Morocco beat Belgium in the group phase.
“Morocco is playing well, but when they meet Spain they will hit a wall,” he joked. “And then the game is over. That is it.”
Even so, Laarbi acknowledged that he and other Muslims from Ceuta or the other Spanish territory of Melilla further east on the coast are caught in an no-man’s land.
“Moroccans say that we are not Moroccan, that we are sons of Spaniards, while Spaniards from the (Iberian) Peninsula say that we are not Spaniards,” he said. “There are people from the peninsula who when you say you are from Ceuta, you have to show them where it is, and they say ‘that is Africa.’”
Morocco’s team is a reflection of the links with Spain, where Moroccans make up the single largest foreign community with 800,000 residents in a country of 47 million. Several Moroccan players play for Spanish clubs, including Sevilla striker Youssef En-Nesyri and goalkeeper Yassine Bounou. Talented right back Achraf Hakimi, a Paris Saint-Germain player, was born in Madrid.
For Mohamed Et Touzani, a 35-year-old hairdresser in Ceuta, the message is clear: just enjoy the game.
Originally from central Morocco, Et Touzani has lived in different parts of Spain for 15 years and said it is “like my home.” He has a house, like many people with Moroccan roots, across the border. He plans to watch the game with Spanish friends at what he called a “Christian” bar in Ceuta. He will cheer for Morocco.
“Soccer is soccer, and politics are politics. So we are going to play a soccer game and have a good time, but with respect. That is the most important thing," he said. "Morocco has red and green (in its flag), Spain has red and yellow. We have this in common. We are neighbors, and we must live like we were brothers.”
FIFA World Cup 2022: Spain cannot repeat mistakes from Japan collapse, says Rodri
DOHA: Spain have learned lessons from the 2-1 loss to Japan that threatened to knock them out of the World Cup and are aware they cannot afford to make the same mistakes against Morocco, Rodri Hernandez said on Sunday.
Spain's 2-1 loss to Japan in the final group game after the Asian side scored two quick-fire goals dropped them to second in the group, and there was a three-minute period when they were third after Costa Rica took the lead against Germany.
Ultimately, Germany did Spain a favour by beating Costa Rica but Rodri admitted those three difficult minutes unnecessarily complicated their own match before they sealed progress to the last 16.
"Now a new competition is beginning. There is always analysis on what we can improve on, even after the games when we've played well," Rodri told reporters ahead of Tuesday's game against Morocco who surprisingly topped Group F.
"The other day there weren't that many things to improve on because it was a 10-minute collapse and this is what we have to do better. We've been warned that this cannot happen again.
"The coach has been clear, the players have assumed responsibility and we're training happily, wanting to be in the next round and knowing that we can get there."
'CLEAR ROLE'
Although Rodri plays as a midfielder for Premier League champions Manchester City, the 26-year-old has been deployed at centre back by Spain coach Luis Enrique at the World Cup.
"My role in the team is the same as any central defender, to pass out from the back, to give consistency and solidity to the team. Each player has a clear role," Rodri said.
"I try to exploit my characteristics. I help to come out with the ball played from the back. Our opponents give us little space between the lines, so the central defender is very important in our scheme.
"We have a specific way of playing, creating superiority from the back... Our way of playing is to provide solutions and get the ball out from the back, but we know when we have to take risks and when not to."
Morocco are in the last 16 for the first time in 36 years and though Rodri said they would be tough opponents, particularly Hakim Ziyech.
"They have very good quality players and they work very well in a collective way, it will be a very tough and very even match. They knocked out Belgium. We should have a good day to beat them," he said.
"(Ziyech) is a great player, he's playing very well... Very dangerous when he shoots. But I think Morocco have great players, not just Ziyech."
FIFA World Cup 2022: Qatar's alcohol ban in stadiums leads to safer experience for female fans
Many supporters were up in arms at the idea of the World Cup taking place in a conservative country like Qatar where the sale of alcohol is highly restricted, but for some female fans it has led to a safer experience at the tournament.
"I was expecting a very dangerous place for women. I didn't think I was going to be safe here ... from coming here that's not been the case, as a travelling female fan I can say that I have felt very safe," England fan Ellie Molloson told Reuters.
Molloson, who is an ambassador for a campaign to tackle sexism in football called HerGameToo, said that her father had been so concerned that he accompanied her to Qatar to ensure that she would be safe, but it turned out his services as a chaperone were not needed.
Also Read | FIFA World Cup 2022: Qatar bans sale of alcoholic beverages at stadiums
The 19-year-old said that the lack of alcohol had contributed to a less bawdy atmosphere around the games at the World Cup, but in her opinion it was mostly cultural.
"I think it actually is due to a more socially conservative society. I think alcohol contributes a bit more to hostility, rather than things like catcalling, wolf whistling and sexual harassment," she explained.
"I do like a lot of banter, I love a good atmosphere, you don't really get so much of that here, It's very very different, but with that it's much more pleasant, much more family-friendly ... but you do not have quite the same atmosphere as you would in England."
Argentina fan Ariana Gold, 21, told Reuters she was nervous before travelling to the Middle East as she did not know what to expect.
Also Read | Explainer: Post-FIFA World Cup future for Qatar's football stadiums
"It's really nice for women, I am very fond of football and when I was in my country I thought maybe this (Qatar) is an area for only men, and maybe it is uncomfortable for women but no, I am very comfortable and it is very nice here," she said.
Alcohol is available in some bars and hotels in Qatar, but there is a conspicuous lack of the kind of consumption usually seen at the world's biggest football tournament.
"It's quite a good atmosphere still, even though there's no drink and everyone's being sensible," England fan Emma Smith said. "Everyone's getting on with it and everyone's happy."
Has the 33-year-old from Sheffield felt safe in Qatar?
"Yeah definitely, definitely -- because there's no alcohol involved, it feels really safe," she said.
Explainer: Post-FIFA World Cup future for Qatar's football stadiums
The World Cup stadium was designed to leave a minimal footprint in the Qatari sand. It's now due to be dismantled.
Stadium 974 played host to seven matches, the last of which was Brazil's 4-1 win over South Korea in the round of 16 on Monday.
The Qataris say the stadium will disappear, but it isn't clear when that will happen. The Gulf country will soon stage an Asian Cup, the multi-sport Asian Games and maybe even an Olympics.
A look at FIFA requirements for World Cup stadiums and what happens next for Qatar's venues.
WHAT DID QATAR NEED?
FIFA has clear specifications for a World Cup host's venues plan.
A main stadium holding at least 80,000 people to stage the final, at least one more of 60,000 capacity that must host a semifinal, and several more of at least 40,000 — though FIFA let Russia have two that dipped below 35,000 four years ago.
Qatar had a 12-stadium plan when it bid for and won the hosting rights in 2010.
About three years into its long preparations for the 2022 tournament, that project plan was cut to eight stadiums. Seven of them were built from scratch, and the Khalifa International Stadium was renovated before hosting the 2019 world championships in track and field.
FIFA accepted this because Qatari soccer simply didn't need so many new venues. Nor did Qatar need such big venues for its domestic games in the 12-team Qatar Stars League, where games typically draw crowds of a few thousand.
The long-term promise during bidding was to cut back one tier from some venues after the tournament. The steel and seats would be donated to less wealthy countries needing stadium infrastructure.
Also Read:FIFA World Cup 2022, Round of 16, Day 3 Highlights: The Asian dream run reaches its conclusion as Brazil and Croatia clash in the quarters
WHAT WAS BUILT IN QATAR?
The exact cost of Qatar's stadiums is unclear. The total spending on projects that were tied to preparing for the World Cup is estimated at about $200 billion.
What Qatar got for its money was seven new and distinctive arenas with strong themes taking inspiration from local culture.
The 89,000-capacity Lusail Stadium is modeled after a hand-crafted bowl; the 69,000-capacity Al Bayt Stadium resembles a nomad's desert tent; the Al Thumama Stadium is like a woven cap.
Al Janoub Stadium designed by the late Zaha Hadid, then the world's most famous woman architect, is said to be inspired by the sails of a pearl fishing boat. Many observers saw feminine finesse in the sweeping curves of its roof.
WHO BUILT THEM?
Tens of thousands of migrant workers were brought mostly from South Asia to labor in conditions that are the main controversy of this World Cup.
The exact number of workers who died or were injured on projects related to the tournament is unclear, in part because Qatar didn't collect data or investigate the deaths.
Qatar reformed the so-called kafala system that tied workers to their employers, including European construction firms, and adopted a monthly minimum wage of 1,000 Qatari riyals ($275).
However, rights activists claim Qatar doesn't enforce its laws with enough rigor.
FIFA has shown some willingness to heed calls to create a compensation fund for the families of dead and injured migrant workers.
The Qatari government has dismissed the calls as a publicity stunt and notes its own efforts to ensure workers get their unpaid salary.
Also Read:World Cup R16 preview: Morocco look to keep their dream alive against La Roja
POST-WORLD CUP PLAN?
Much of the detail is unclear such as where the stadium parts will go, but several will be scaled back.
Lusail Stadium will incorporate “a community space of schools, shops, cafés, sporting facilities and health clinics,” Qatari World Cup organizers have said. Al Bayt will have a five-star hotel, shopping mall and sports medicine clinic.
Two of the stadiums will be used by local soccer clubs. Ahmad bin Ali Stadium is home for the Al Rayyan club and Al Wakrah will play at Al Janoub.
Khalifa International Stadium should still host Qatar national team games, including in qualifying games for the 2026 World Cup.
MORE BIG EVENTS
Some of the stadiums can be reused for the next Asian Cup scheduled in January 2024.
Qatar officially picked up the hosting rights one month before the World Cup started, replacing China, which cited the COVID-19 pandemic for handing back the tournament it was due to stage in June 2023.
Maybe Stadium 974 could be reprieved for the Asian championship starting in 13 months' time? The venue was constructed in the Doha Port area to a Lego-like design with the same amount of shipping containers as the number in Qatar's international telephone code.
Qatar also needs venues to host the 2030 Asian Games, a multi-sports championship that has more athletes competing than the Olympics.
Then there is the big Olympic prize Qatar wants: the Summer Games as soon as 2036.
The 2010 World Champions Spain face Morocco in the Round of 16 of the 2022 edition of the World Cup in Qatar as both sides lock horns at the Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan on Wednesday, December 7. Morocco are making only their second-ever appearance in the last 16 of the World Cup since last reaching this stage back in 1986.
Walid Regragui's men have been in stunning form off late, currently on an eight-game unbeaten run in all competitions and will be looking to become the first Moroccan team to qualify for the World Cup quarter-finals.
They began their campaign in Qatar with a 0-0 draw against 2018 Runners-Up Croatia. However, they followed that up with back-to-back victories against Belgium and Canada to finish at the top of Group F.
Also Read | Portugal vs Switzerland Round of 16: Portugal seek glory in a stiff skirmish with the Swiss
Morocco frustrated World No. 2 ranked Belgium for long periods before Romain Saiss opened the scoring in the 73rd minute and Zakaria Aboukhlal added an injury-time goal to seal a 2-0 victory. The Atlas Lions then scored two early goals against Canada with Hakim Ziyech and Youssef En-Nesyri finding the back of the net.
They conceded their first goal at the tournament as Nayef Aguerd deflected a cross past his own keeper but Morocco managed to hold on for a 2-1 victory.
Spain meanwhile started the competition with a rampant 7-0 victory over Costa Rica. Ferran Torres netted a brace while Gavi became Spain’s youngest ever World Cup player and scorer in that tie.
La Roja were then held to a 1-1 draw against Germany as Niclas Fulkrug’s late strike cancelled out Alvaro Morata’s opener. Morata scored his third in as many games at the tournament to give Spain a 1-0 lead against Japan in their final group game.
Also Read | FIFA World Cup 2022, Croatia vs Japan: Livakovic makes three penalty saves as CRO seal QF berth in shootout
However, head coach Luis Enrique was left fuming as Spain conceded twice in the second half to lose 2-1 and hence finish second in Group E.
Enrique’s men have played some scintillating football in patches but will face a stern test against a well-drilled Moroccan team who defend well and are more than capable of hurting teams on the break with the likes of Ziyech, En-Nesyri, Sofyan Amrabat and Sofiane Boufal.
Enrique has led Spain to the semi-final of Euro 2020 last year and to the final of the European Nations League where they lost to France. Morocco meanwhile are looking to make their first quarter-final appearance at the World Cup.
Morocco vs Spain Team News:
Morocco number one keeper Yassine Bounou, missed the win over Belgium as he had to withdraw at the last second but was able to play against Canada and will keep his place for this game. Achraf Hakimi seemed to suffer an ankle injury and missed training but should be fit to start.
For Spain, Cezar Azpilicueta came off at half-time against Japan with pain in his calf and is a doubt for this game.
Morocco vs Spain Head-To-Head Record:
Matches played: 3
Morocco wins: 0
Spain wins: 2
Draws: 1
Morocco vs Spain Form Guide: (Last five games, most recent first)
Morocco: W-W-D-W-D
Spain: L-D-W-W-W
Morocco vs Spain Predicted Starting XIs:
Morocco Possible Starign XI (4-2-3-1): Bounou, Hakimi, Aguerd, Saiss, Mazraoui; Amrabat, Ounahi, Sabiri; Ziyech, En-Nesyri, Boufal.
Spain Possible Starting XI (4-3-3): Simon, Carvajal. Rodri, Laporte, Alba; Busquets, Pedri, Gavi; Torres, Morata, Olmo.
Betting Odds (Bet365)
Morocco win: 7.00
Draw: 3.75
Spain win: 1.57
Morocco vs Spain Prediction: Morocco have proved difficult to break down in the tournament but Spain will fancy their chances with the creative players in their team and should come out 2-0 winners.
Where to watch and kick-off timing: The match will kick off at 8:30 PM IST on Wednesday, December 6 and will be beamed live on Sports18 and Sports18 HD. Fans can also stream the action online on JioCinema’s official website and Jio Cinema app.