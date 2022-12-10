Homesports news

FIFA World Cup 2022 Morocco vs Portugal LIVE updates: Portugal dictate proceedings after kick-off, Morocco happy to sit deep

By Prakhar Sachdeo  |  Dec 10, 2022 8:55 PM IST (Updated)
Summary

FIFA World Cup 2022 Morocco vs Portugal Quarterfinal LIVE updates: Catch all the live scores and updates from the quarterfinal match between Morocco and Portugal being played at the Al Thumama Stadium.

Live Updates

20'Min: Morocco 0 - 0 Portugal

Now Portugal have the ball and the ball is curled in the box. Bruno runs and jumps in the box in order to head the ball but he ends up clashing with Yassine Bounou. The two players go down on the ground but are fine and the play restarts. 

Dec 10, 2022 8:55 PM

18'Min: Morocco 0 - 0 Portugal

Morocco players are taking their time to build attacking moves but they are creating chances every now and then to keep Portugese players on their toes. Morocco win a corner. Ziyesh takes the corner and he whips the ball towards the box but Bruno clears the ball as Morocco win another corner. This time the corner is taken short but on this occassion Portugal deal with the move. 

Dec 10, 2022 8:52 PM

16'Min: Morocco 0 - 0 Portugal

Portugal players dominate the possession but Morocco win the ball and start a counter-attacking move. The ball is at the feet of Ziyesh who is far out and he kicks the ball wide. 

Dec 10, 2022 8:49 PM

14'Min: Morocco 0 - 0 Portugal

No flashy moves by either side after nearly 15 minutes of play. Although Portugal have dictated the possession. They have had 76% possession since kick-off and 1 shot on target. 

Dec 10, 2022 8:46 PM

12'Min: Morocco 0 - 0 Portugal

Portugal players are slow in going up the pitch. One of the Portuguese players is fouled in the out-field and a free-kick is awarded to Portugal. Bruno takes the free-kick and he smashes the ball straight in the box but Morocco's sturdy defense manages to deal with the move. 

Dec 10, 2022 8:43 PM

10'Min: Morocco 0 - 0 Portugal 

Morocco players are happy to sit deep and wait for Portugal players to commit mistakes. They win the ball back from Portugal and start a counter-attacking move but are unable to give it the finishing touches. 

Dec 10, 2022 8:41 PM

8'Min: Morocco 0 - 0 Portugal

Portugal players controlling the ball. Neves sends the ball long to Felix but the young forward fails to bring the ball under his control and gives away the possession. But Portugal waste little time in winning the posssession back. 

Dec 10, 2022 8:39 PM

6'Min: Morocco 0 - 0 Portugal

Morocco take their first set-piece opportunity of the match but are unable to make anything out of it. Portugal then steal the ball away from Morocco. 

Dec 10, 2022 8:37 PM

5'Min: Morocco 0 - 0 Portugal

The corner is taken but Portugal fail to capitalize. Morocco win the ball back from Portugal and then break into quick counter-attacking move. They look to pass the ball in the box but the ball is defended away by Portugal. Now a corner for Morocco. 

Dec 10, 2022 8:36 PM

4'Min: Morocco 0 - 0 Portugal

Morocco players as always happy to sit deep as Portugal players enjoy good possession. Portugal win the first set-piece of the match as they have been awarded a free-kick. Felix on the ball and he whips the ball in. The ball is headed toward the goal but Morocco's keeper punches the ball wide. A corner for Portugal now. 

Dec 10, 2022 8:35 PM

2'Min: Morocco 0 - 0 Portugal

Portugal take control of the ball soon after the kick-off as Morocco fans make noise to cheer their team. 

Dec 10, 2022 8:32 PM

KICK-OFF! Morocco 0 - 0 Portugal

Portugal get the first kick of the ball and the match is underway. 

Dec 10, 2022 8:30 PM

Morocco are spotting their red shirts and green shorts. Portugal are in all-white jersey. 

Dec 10, 2022 8:30 PM

Morocco captain Romain Siass and Portugal captain Pepe meet in the middle of the pitch. They shake hands with each other and with the match officials. The two skippers exchange the team badges and then quikcly take their respective spots on the field. 

Dec 10, 2022 8:29 PM

Morocco v Portugal starting line-ups!

Morocco starting XI: Yassine Bounou, Achraf Hakimi, Romain Saiss, Sofyan Amrabat, Selim Amallah, Azzedine Ounahi, Hakim Ziyech, Soufiane Boufal, Youssef En-Nesyri, Jawad Yamiq, Yahya Attiat-Allah

Portugal starting XI: Diogo Costa, Diogo Dalot, Pepe, Ruben Dias, Raphael Guerreiro, Bruno Fernandes, Otavio, Bernardo Silva, Joao Felix, Goncalo Ramos, Ruben Neves

Dec 10, 2022 7:16 PM