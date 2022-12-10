18'Min: Morocco 0 - 0 Portugal
Morocco players are taking their time to build attacking moves but they are creating chances every now and then to keep Portugese players on their toes. Morocco win a corner. Ziyesh takes the corner and he whips the ball towards the box but Bruno clears the ball as Morocco win another corner. This time the corner is taken short but on this occassion Portugal deal with the move.
12'Min: Morocco 0 - 0 Portugal
Portugal players are slow in going up the pitch. One of the Portuguese players is fouled in the out-field and a free-kick is awarded to Portugal. Bruno takes the free-kick and he smashes the ball straight in the box but Morocco's sturdy defense manages to deal with the move.
5'Min: Morocco 0 - 0 Portugal
The corner is taken but Portugal fail to capitalize. Morocco win the ball back from Portugal and then break into quick counter-attacking move. They look to pass the ball in the box but the ball is defended away by Portugal. Now a corner for Morocco.
4'Min: Morocco 0 - 0 Portugal
Morocco players as always happy to sit deep as Portugal players enjoy good possession. Portugal win the first set-piece of the match as they have been awarded a free-kick. Felix on the ball and he whips the ball in. The ball is headed toward the goal but Morocco's keeper punches the ball wide. A corner for Portugal now.
Morocco v Portugal starting line-ups!
Morocco starting XI: Yassine Bounou, Achraf Hakimi, Romain Saiss, Sofyan Amrabat, Selim Amallah, Azzedine Ounahi, Hakim Ziyech, Soufiane Boufal, Youssef En-Nesyri, Jawad Yamiq, Yahya Attiat-Allah
Portugal starting XI: Diogo Costa, Diogo Dalot, Pepe, Ruben Dias, Raphael Guerreiro, Bruno Fernandes, Otavio, Bernardo Silva, Joao Felix, Goncalo Ramos, Ruben Neves