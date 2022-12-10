FIFA World Cup 2022 Morocco vs Portugal Quarterfinal LIVE updates: Atlas Lions look to spoil Cristiano Ronaldo-led Portugal's party

FIFA World Cup 2022 Morocco vs Portugal Quarterfinal: Portugal young gun Ramos faces tough test from wily Saiss
Portugal coach Fernando Santos put his faith in Goncalo Ramos when he started him against Switzerland, and the young striker responded by scoring a hat-trick and leading them to the World Cup quarter-finals for the first time since 2006.
Ramos, 21, made headlines when the teams were announced, picked to lead the attack in place of Portugal's all-time leading scorer Cristiano Ronaldo who was relegated to the bench.
It did not take long for the youngster to become one of the biggest stories of the Qatar World Cup.
Ramos made his debut in Portugal's 4-0 win over Nigeria in a warm-up game before the World Cup and played a total of 10 minutes as a substitute in two of the three group matches.
He opened the scoring against Switzerland with a stunning strike at the near post after 17 minutes and added a second in the 51st when he put the ball through keeper Yann Sommer's legs before helping tee up Raphael Guerreiro's goal four minutes later.
He completed his hat-trick when he latched on to Joao Felix's pass and lifted the ball deftly over the advancing Sommer, smiling and repeating for a third time his two-gun celebration before being substituted.
The Benfica striker's treble made him the first player to score a hat-trick in his first World Cup start since Miroslav Klose against Saudi Arabia in 2002, and he is in contention for the golden boot with France striker Kylian Mbappe leading the way on five goals.
Perhaps Ramos, who helped Benfica reach the Champions League last 16 this season, benefited from being the third striker in the squad behind Ronaldo and Andre Silva.
He will now be firmly in the spotlight when Morocco coach Walid Regragui considers his tactics.
Morocco face a defensive dilemma after Nayef Aguerd was injured against Spain and with doubts about his fitness Regragui will probably have to assign captain Romain Saiss the task of marking Ramos.
Saiss is an experienced campaigner having played six seasons for Wolverhampton Wanderers in the English Premier League where his former coach Bruno Lage described him as "the Maldini of Morocco", in a glowing reference to former Italy defender Paolo Maldini.
Morocco have conceded only one goal in four matches, an own goal by Aguerd against Canada, and are one of only four teams to reach the quarter-finals without losing a match, so Ramos will need to be at his sharpest to continue his dream start.
Ronaldo, Portugal look to end Morocco's World Cup run
DOHA, Qatar: These really are pinch-yourself times for Morocco: A first-ever spot in the quarterfinals of a World Cup — the first to take place in the Arab world, no less — and now a meeting with Portugal and its superstar striker, Cristiano Ronaldo.
Well, maybe.
Because Ronaldo has again managed to steal the spotlight in his inimitable way, even bumping Morocco’s historic run to the last eight off the top of the agenda before Saturday’s narrative-laden match.
Will he start, or won’t he? That’s the big question being asked about Ronaldo after he was dropped by Portugal coach Fernando Santos for the 6-1 win over Switzerland in the round of 16 on Tuesday.
Not only was the five-time world player of the year relegated to the bench, his replacement — 21-year-old Gonçalo Ramos — scored a hat trick to leave Santos with quite the selection dilemma against Morocco.
“I hope he won’t (play),” Morocco coach Walid Regragui said Friday of Ronaldo. “As a coach I know he’s one of the best players in history and so I’d be delighted if he didn’t play.”
The announcement of Portugal’s team about 90 minutes before the game at Al Thumama Stadium is keenly awaited as Ronaldo prepares to play in the quarterfinals of the World Cup for just the second time in his glittering career.
Santos declined to share selection thoughts Friday for what he said would be a different kind of game to the one against Switzerland, while noting that “90% of the questions” are about Ronaldo at Portugal's pregame news conferences.
One inevitable question Santos faced was about reports in national media that Ronaldo threatened to leave the World Cup after being told he was benched. Not true, the coach said.
“He has never told me that he wanted to leave the national team,” Santos said through an interpreter. "Cristiano obviously wasn't very happy about it. He told me ‘Do you really think it’s a good idea?’”
Portugal is at this stage for only the third time after 1966 and 2006, perhaps surprising given the talent to have come from the country down the years.
Four years ago, Portugal lost in the round of 16 to Uruguay, though a group-stage game against Morocco was “possibly the most difficult match” the team faced, Santos said Friday.
“We won 1-0 but we had to suffer a lot to win that match,” he said. "My players know that.”
As for Morocco, the nation is in uncharted territory after becoming only the fourth African country to reach the quarterfinals at soccer’s biggest tournament, after Cameroon (1990), Senegal (2002) and Ghana (2010). None of them reached the semifinals.
Morocco is also the only team from outside Europe or South America to make it to the last eight in Qatar.
The team's penalty-shootout victory over Spain in the last 16 sparked wild celebrations not just among its many fans in Qatar and at home.
The excitement extended to the Moroccan diaspora of around 5 million people spread mostly around Europe, which has united behind the World Cup run of the team nicknamed the “Atlas Lions.”
Morocco fans poured into the streets of European cities to celebrate the team’s passage to the quarterfinals, which came after Morocco advanced from a group containing second-ranked Belgium and 2018 runner-up Croatia.
“We haven’t got carried away by the euphoria," Regragui said. “We’ve just surprised a few people and surprised a few algorithms who expected Belgium to get through ... and expected Spain to get through. We are not satisfied with where we have come so far."
Regragui, who was born in France, and 14 of the 26 players in the squad were born abroad — the highest proportion for any team at a World Cup being held in the Middle East for the first time in the tournament's 92-year history.
The Arab world’s standard bearer, Morocco is in the quarterfinals on merit, too. The team has only conceded one goal — and that was an own-goal against Canada — and is proving so well-organized, with a sturdy back four headlined by Achraf Hakimi, a dedicated midfield anchored by Sofyan Amrabat, two mercurial wingers in Hakim Ziyech and Sofiane Boufal, and a striker in Youssef En-Nesyri, who occupies defenses with his relentless work rate.
Three key players might be struggling to be healthy enough to play against Portugal, though. Amrabat said he played with a back injury requiring painkilling injections in the match against Spain, during which captain Romain Saiss finished the game with his leg bandaged up after treatment, and fellow center back Nayef Aguerd hobbled off in tears with an apparent thigh injury.
“Yes, they are tired, yes, we have injuries. We are not going to hide it and we are not going to complain," Regragui said. "We are here on a mission."
Portugal doesn't appear to have such problems, with Santos' squad depth so impressive that he could afford to leave players like Ronaldo, João Cancelo and Rúben Neves on the bench against Switzerland after they started every group game.
Even if he is among the substitutes again, Ronaldo — playing in what is likely his last World Cup — is expected to see some time on the field. Given the drama constantly surrounding him, he's sure to be a talking point whatever happens.
FIFA World Cup 2022's surprise package Morocco will look to pull off yet another shock result when they take on Portugal in their quarterfinal tie against Al-Thumama Stadium on Saturday, December 10.
How Morocco managed to reached the quarterfinals of the FIFA World Cup 2022
At the start of the tournament, Morocco were drawn in Group F along with Croatia, Belgium, and Canada.
Morocco began their Qatar sojourn in an astounding fashion as they held the 2018 finalists Croatia to a goalless draw. The draw against Croatia was backed by a 2-0 drubbing of Belgium. In their final group game they registered a 2-1 win against Canada.
Two wins and a draw in the group stage meant that Morocco topped the group ahead of fancied Croatia.
Topping Group F meant Morocco would face Spain, who had finished second in Group E, for their Round of 16 match.
The Round of 16 clash between 2010 champions Spain and Morocco proved to be an engrossing affair. With neither team able to breach their opponent's defense after a tussle of 120 minutes, the match had to be settled via penalty shoot-outs. In the shoot-out, Morocco's shot-stopper Yassine Bounou turned hero as he blocked three strikes from the spot to gift his team a much-deserved win.
Portugal's road to the quarterfinals of the FIFA World Cup 2022
Portugal were part of Group H, a group that also had South Korea, Uruguay, and Ghana.
Portugal's first match of FIFA World Cup 2022 was an entertaining affair against Ghana. In a five-goal affair, Portugal edged past their African rivals 3-2. Next Portugal faced Uruguay. Portugal kept a clean sheet while they scored twice against the South Americans to secure two successive wins.
Back-to-back wins meant that Portugal ensured a place in the last-16 stage of the tournament. With their place in the knock-out stage already confirmed Portugal took on South Korea in the last group-stage match. In a surprise outcome, South Korea upstaged Portugal 2-1.
A record of two wins and one loss resulted in Portugal finishing at the top of the group ahead of South Korea.
Next Portugal geared up to play Switzerland in their Round of 16 match. The match between Portugal and Switzerland proved a lopsided affair as the Portuguese slotted six goals past the Swiss defense while conceding only once to march into the quarterfinals.
Form Guide (last five matches)
Morocco: W-W-W-D-W
Portugal: W-L-W-W-W
Head to Head
Matches played: 2
Morocco wins: 1
Draws: 0
Portugal wins: 1
Team news
Morocco team news
Defender Romain Saiss struggled with hamstring pain in the dying minutes of the match against Spain. He could be assessed just ahead of the match before the team management makes a call on his inclusion. Defender Nayef Aguerd has also been ruled out of the match following a groin injury.
Portugal team news
Defender Nuno Mendes has been ruled out of the World Cup after he picked up a thigh injury. Danilo Pereira was excluded from the team's squad for the match against Switzerland. He could continue to remain on the sidelines.
Possible starting XIs
Morocco possible starting XI
Formation (4-3-3)
Bounou, Mazraoui, Saïss, El-Yamiq, Hakimi, Amallah, Amrabat, Ounahi, Boufal, En-Nesyri, Ziyech
Portugal possible starting XI
Formation (4-3-3)
Costa, Dalot, Pepe, Dias, Guerreiro, Otávio, Carvalho, Silva, Fernandes, Ramos, Félix
Betting odds (bet365)
Morocco win: 19/4
Portugal win: 4/6
Predictions
Expect either side to score one goal each and then the match to be stretched into penalty shoot-outs. Portugal should edge out Morocco in the penalties.