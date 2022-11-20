Google has launched its official Doodle for the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar. The doodle has an game where the search engine users may choose their preferred team. A real-life match will show up in the game menu after it has been added to the World Cup calendar.

Google on Sunday shared an animated doodle to celebrate the largest sporting event in the world, the FIFA World Cup 2022, which begins on Sunday in Qatar. Two green boots are seen passing a football from one end of the animated frame to the other. Moreover, the doodle offers interactive games to the users of the search engine.

The doodle text sees yellow and blue footballs replace the Os in "Google". Clicking on the doodle launches the World Cup page with all the information on the upcoming tournament.

A game for the users

Google has also updated a game where the search engine users may choose their preferred team. A real-life match will show up in the game menu after it has been added to the World Cup calendar. One can choose the match and team to root for and then join forces with other supporters to score the most virtual goals.

Football fas who want to get in on the excitement, will also get some additional information from the doodle.

"Google “world cup qatar 2022” on your mobile device to compete with fans in our multiplayer online game. People from around the world can work together to help their favorite team score the most goals. Once a real-life match is set in the World Cup schedule, it will appear in the game menu. Pick the game and team you want to support and work with other fans to score the most virtual GOAAAAALLLLS. When the final buzzer sounds in the real-life match, the virtual match will also end and name a winner!" Check the steps to play the game.

Search for a match between the two countries.

On the search page, you will see a blue ball that you can click.

A new window will appear where you can select your team.

The game begins after you make the selection. All you have to do is make a goal.

If your ball is caught then you lose the game.

The Football World Cup, which is held every four years, is being staged for the first time ever in the Middle East. This is the second World Cup to be held entirely outside of Europe, the United States, and South America, following the 2002 event in South Korea and Japan.

A total of 32 teams are taking part in this year's football extravaganza, which will go on till December 18. The Ecuadorian squad will compete against the Qatari team in the opening game, which will get things started today.