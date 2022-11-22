FIFA World Cup 2022: Woman TV reporter robbed in Qatar and police have a stunning response

Dominique Metzger, a reporter from Argentina, claims that several items from her handbag were stolen while she was broadcasting from the Corniche area of Doha prior to the first match of the Qatar World Cup

An Argentinian woman TV reporter, who was doing a live show at the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar, complained that her wallet was stolen from her handbag in the Gulf nation. Dominique Metzger claimed that several items from her handbag were stolen while she was broadcasting from the Corniche area of Doha prior to the first match between Ecuador and Qatar on November 20.

"I had my small bag on me with all the things that one needs, my wallet, the keys to our hotel room, and some napkins. I was dancing with the crowd and I'm convinced that it was at that moment when someone opened the bag zipper and took my wallet," Metzger told her network Todo Noticias (TN).

Although the theft was not caught on camera, there were visuals of Metzger dancing among a crowd with her bag on her arm.

The journalist later realised that her wallet was missing when she wanted to buy a bottle of water after completing her reportage.

While the coverage went viral on social media platforms, it was the response of the local police that surprised Metzger.

According to the journalist, when she approached the law enforcement to file a complaint, she was ignored on account of her being a woman and was told that her wallet would 'appear' at some point.

Later, the police promised swift action, but asked her to choose the punishment that she wished the thief would receive. Confused about the question, Metzger asked what they meant when they told her to choose if she wished to sentence the robber to five years in prison or to be deported.

"I told them I just want my wallet back, I won't be making the decision for the justice system," Metzger told TN.

This is not the first instance at the World Cup in Qatar where reporters have faced problems. Earlier, a Danish TV reporter was threatened by security staff while reporting on live TV.